By the time this article is published, September is nearly over and so is the first month of the 2024-2025 school year. Personally, this means that I am nearly done with my final year at university and to say I am overwhelmed would be an understatement. But more than anything, I have been reflecting on everything that I wish I knew in my first year which is why this article is focusing on first-year anxieties as opposed to fourth-year.

In the next few months, all of your friends are going to start talking about looking for houses for next year, and forming groups to live with which feels CRAZY. How are you supposed to know if you want to live with people you just met like a month ago and sign a lease? The biggest advice I can give is to take your time. Don’t jump into a lease or a housing group just because you think it’s the only option. Don’t ignore any bad gut feelings about living with certain people or in a certain house because there’s probably a reason you feel that way. Listen to yourself and make sure that you really know the people you are going to live with because your lives will become more intertwined than they are compared to how it is living in res. I know it feels so stressful and like such a big responsibility at this age, but I promise that you will find a place to live in even if it feels like the end of the world. Just make sure to take your time and really consider all factors in your decision.

When it comes to classes, I wish I understood how important participation is. In your first year, a lot of your lectures are probably huge and that can create an overwhelming environment. However, at least participating in tutorials is vital to getting the most out of your education. By participating, it ensures that you are keeping up with the class. This is also important for building connections with your TAs which can be useful for upcoming assignments and future reference letters. I can only speak on being an English major, but in future years, my classes have become smaller seminar-style courses which can help with getting to know professors and having someone available to write reference letters for grad school, jobs, etc.

On a similar topic, I wish I took greater advantage of office hours. Especially in large lecture-style classes, office hours allow for you and your prof to discuss specific aspects of the course that you may need more assistance with or you’re simply curious about. This again helps the prof know your name and build connections that can prove useful over the next four years.

To end this little suggestion article, I wanted to list some quick-fire tips that I’ve found useful:

Submit your notes to QSAS (Queens’ Student Accessibility Services) your prof probably posted about it as an announcement on OnQ. Not only are you helping another student in your class, but this will also help you take better notes. Get involved! It can be hard to find clubs on campus but you can visit the AMS website for clubs offered on campus and figure out how to join, usually visiting their social media page is the best option. Or join a club with a friend so you have a familiar face. Don’t be afraid to say no, but also don’t be afraid to say yes. University is all about new experiences, but make sure that you stay true to your values. You don’t need to go out every night if you don’t want to just because everyone else is. Do what you want and you will find people who enjoy similar lifestyles. Utilize school resources. I’m not even familiar with all of the resources on campus because there are so many! But some main ones include: Student Academic Success Services (SASS) to assist with study tips and the educational transition from high school to university. Student Wellness Services (SWS) offers free therapy appointments, medical appointments, and so many other health-based initiatives. The Sexual Health Resource Center (SHRC) is also a great place for learning about sexual health and purchasing contraceptives or other sexual health resources. The website Classfind.com provides step-by-step images of how to find your classes. (I still use this site even in fourth-year… especially in Mac Correy)

Your first year can feel horrifyingly overwhelming but it can be a little easier once you get a hang of your coursework, your social life, and your personal life. Hopefully these tips will provide some comfort and make things a little bit easier. Take advantage of these opportunities and have an amazing school year!