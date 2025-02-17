The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Queen's U chapter.

I distinctly remember the first time I saw snow. I had just turned nine two weeks before, and we had moved to Canada from Thailand the summer prior. The tiny town I lived in had seen rain, sleet, and the coldest Halloween I had ever experienced before (I was very, very mad to have to wear a fleece and pants underneath my Queen of Hearts costume while I trick-or-treated). This particular November morning, the sun was coming over the church my family lived right beside. My brothers and I had missed the school bus, so my mom was driving us to school. On our way out to the car, I looked up and saw the tiniest little snowflake falling down. I immediately started yelling for my brothers and ran back inside to tell everyone that snow was, in fact, real!!!

Needless to say, I love winter. And luckily for me, if there’s something Kingston has seen as of late, it’s ALLLLL the winter vibes. Here’s a roundup of five of my February favourites to keep the Winter party going all month long:

1. Glory of the Snow, from Clairo’s album Charm

What song could be a better choice to sum up how wonderful winter is?? Not only is this song the cutest ode to the season ever, but it is guaranteed to put you in a good mood, no matter how chilly it is outside. What can I say, I just really love snow!

2. Awards shows

Luckily for my pop culture-obsessed heart, the Winter season happens to coincide with Awards season. And what better way to enter February than through my personal Super Bowl, the GRAMMY awards?? With incredible performances and many of my favourite artists getting the recognition they deserve, I truly have never felt ecstasy like GRAMMY night. Oscars, you’re up next!

Felicity Warner / HCM

3. Iced coffee in the mornings, hot tea at night

Some might call me crazy for drinking iced coffee when it’s -15 degrees Celcius outside, but it truly is the superior way to start your morning. I started buying cold brew at the beginning of this year, and I haven’t looked back since then. My go-to right now is STOK cold brew topped with Silk Almond & Cashew blend milk — what else is there to say but *chef’s kiss*? And of course, there is no better way to warm up from the cold than a cup of hot peppermint tea right before I go to bed.

4. Satin pillowcases

All I have to say is that these satin pillowcases from Amazon are the best $15 I’ve ever spent. Not only have I noticed that my hair is less matted when I wake up in the morning (apparently I toss and turn a LOT), but they also just make my bed an absolute haven. One of my favourite parts of my day is climbing into my bed, listening to music, and reading. I might be entering my grandma era, but I love it.

5. Karaoke Night at the Mansion

I have to admit, the Mansion might just have my favourite night out activity in Kingston. Nothing beats dressing up with my roommates and heading over to the Mansion for some good ol’ karaoke. My go-tos are Wheatus’ Teenage Dirtbag, anything by Chappell Roan, or Shania Twain’s Man! I feel like a woman. Now that it’s February, it’s really hitting me that I’m about to graduate and that my time in Kingston is limited. More than anything, I want to spend as much time as possible with the people I love.

These five things might be small, but they are five things that make my days, weeks, and months so much better and more memorable. I like to think that, in the future, after I leave Queen’s, I’ll listen to these songs or come across these things and think back to my last semester here. We’re so lucky to be here, even if it is cold outside.