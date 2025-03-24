3 Lessons I’ve Learned From 3 Years at Her Campus

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whenever I check my calendar, I’m reminded by the scary reality that I finish my undergrad in less than three weeks. What seemed to be a never-ending cycle of assignments, projects, and readings has quickly turned into a flurry of goodbyes and last-times. Every time I visit a restaurant or cafe that has become a favourite over the years, I am swiftly reminded that my time in Kingston is coming to a close.

I have been incredibly lucky that Her Campus has been a constant throughout my time at Queen’s. I joined this club in September of 2022, and since then, I have learned so much about myself. In fact, it’s one of the very best things I’ve done at Queen’s. Here are three lessons I’ve learned from Her Campus about myself that I will take with me into my post-grad life:

I love to write

As a kid, I was always an avid reader. In getting the creative freedom to write about literally whatever I want each week, I’ve rediscovered the joy that writing gives me. It’s been the nicest break from only writing psychology papers — formulaic papers that, while I love studying psychology, are too academic in language for my personal taste in everyday writing. All this to say, it is so nice to have a creative outlet where I can practice more conversational writing rather than only practicing the jargon-y psychology writing style throughout university. I have many dreams, but one of my biggest is to work for Penguin Random House as an editor or writer, and Her Campus has reinforced just how cool it would be to make that happen. I really do get so much enjoyment out of it!

I love being busy

Being a part of a club that is as consistent as Her Campus has really added to my university experience. Like many people here, I thrive when my day is structured and when I can check things off of my to-do list. I much prefer an overpacked schedule to an underpacked one — however, I definitely still get overwhelmed at times. I think the main benefit of having a busy schedule or something to accomplish each day is that it makes me more grateful and present whenever I do have downtime. Joining a club like Her Campus that produces work regularly is one of the best things I did at Queen’s, because it is incredibly satisfying to look back and see that I’ve written over 25 articles in my time with Her Campus (eeeeek!!!)

I love the Queen’s Community

Sometimes I feel like I didn’t really meet myself until I came to Queen’s. A lot of my friends echo the same sentiment, which is understandable — we all had a lot to deal with in the years leading up to undergrad. I remember meeting my now-best friends on the first day of first-year orientation, and thinking that these girls were incredible. Fast forward to four years later, and there’s no one else I’d rather have by my side. Her Campus has been yet another facet of what makes my life at Queen’s so great. The community we have is something so special. I really am so incredibly grateful for Queen’s — although it’s given me a great education, the most important thing I’ve learned here is both how to be myself and how to be the person I want to be, which Her Campus has definitely contributed to. I feel at home, and I’m really mourning the sweet little life I’ve built here.

As someone once said though, all good things must come to an end, and that includes university. But I think it is such a blessing that I look back on my university experience with nothing but great memories, Her Campus included, rather than a ‘thank-god-that’s-done’ mindset. I know just how lucky I am to have spent the last four years at Queen’s. And for whatever is next for me, I say this: bring it on.