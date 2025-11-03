3 Birthdays, 10 Days, 1 Me

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Queen's U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ve always believed birthdays deserve to be celebrated properly. It’s not about grand gestures—it’s about making someone feel loved, seen and a little extra spoiled on their special day.

Three of my closest friends at university all happen to be born within ten days of each other. For most people, that’s a scheduling nightmare. For me, it’s my Super Bowl. And after doing this three years in a row, I’ve picked up a few lessons, shortcuts and decorating hacks along the way (plus a deep appreciation for helium balloons and Dollarama).

Step 1: The 12 A.M. Kickoff

Every birthday starts with a midnight cake cutting—it sets the tone for everything that’s meant to come, both for the day and the year ahead. The usual chaos unfolds: lights off, cake ready, everyone whispering “shhh” far too loudly while someone scrambles to find a lighter. Digital camera pics are mandatory. After singing happy birthday, I like to do presents (I like getting those out of the way at midnight because I can’t keep a secret for long but also that way the birthday girl can use their presents on their actual day), and soak in that quiet, cozy joy that only happens when the world’s asleep and your people are wide awake for you.

Step 2: Decorate Like You’re on a Budget (Because You Are)

University birthdays don’t have to break the bank. You’d be shocked what a few candles, a blanket, and some flowers can do. Flowers, actually, are non-negotiable, everyone deserves them on their birthday!!! I swear by the “flowers in empty alcohol bottles” trick—it’s so chic and surprisingly cheap. For one of the birthdays this year, we turned the living room into a dreamy at-home picnic spot, complete with cocktails (made by moi) and Dollarama décor. It’s proof that with a little creativity (and Pinterest delusion), you can make anything look special.

Step 3: Know Your Birthday Girl

None of the birthdays I planned were requested. All of them were surprises. The fun part was figuring out how to make each one feel original and personal. For one friend, it was a cozy night in. For another, it was a good ol’ fashioned party with helium balloons that spelled “21”, funny personality photos plastered everywhere, and a 12 a.m. cake cutting that turned into a rager. The next morning, we debriefed everything over a birthday brunch. For the third, who wouldn’t be with us on her actual day, we did an early dinner and surprised her later with a PowerPoint of “birthday letters” from everyone. It was perfect.

Step 4: Get the Shots (for the Memories, and the IG Dump)

The aesthetic matters, not for Instagram (okay, maybe a little), but because one day you’ll scroll back and laugh at every blurry, overexposed photo. Get the setup shot before anyone touches the food, then the messy, real ones later. The half-blown candles, the table covered in confetti, the kind of laughter that looks loud even in pictures, that’s the good stuff. The birthday girl will appreciate it too.

Step 5: Remember Why You’re Doing It

It’s easy to get caught up in whether the balloons are symmetrical or the cake matches the colour scheme. But at the end of the day, the point isn’t perfection—it’s love. Planning birthdays has taught me that people remember how you made them feel, not how polished the night looked.

By the end of those ten days, I was exhausted and surrounded by leftover cake and half-burnt candles. But watching my friends feel celebrated and happy made every late-night prep session worth it.

Three birthdays. Ten days. One me. And a whole lot of love.