2016 Is Back And This Is The Soundtrack

This past weekend, I had the chance to see DJ Snake at Igloofest in Montreal. Aside from the fact that the set was great, the vibes were great, and I couldn’t even tell how cold I was, it also sparked a seriously deep nostalgia in me. Recently, there is a trend going around essentially explaining how 2026 is the new 2016, and I could not be more on board. The air ten years ago was lighter, vibes were more positive, and most notably: the music everyone listened to was hard to beat. With so much heavy, dark, cold things swirling in our current atmosphere, something that will always have the chance to improve a bad mood is some good music. In light of DJ Snake playing some of his best hits this weekend, here are a few more songs on my playlist that are throwing me back an entire decade:

Let Me Love You by DJ Snake feat. Justin Bieber

I figure it’s best to start off with a song that I completely forgot about by DJ Snake. When he played it this past Saturday, everyone freaked out, and rightfully so. The build to the beat drop, Justin’s vocals, the beats that were so specific to that era: everything about it is hard to top. Listening to this song live made me feel like there was no ground beneath me and I couldn’t keep a smile off of my face. That nostalgia hit hard.

Cold Water by Major Lazer, Justin Bieber, and MØ

Not to list back-to-back Bieber songs, but considering he’s one of the strongest voices of our generation and of that era specifically, it only feels fair to represent him more than once. I played this in the car the other day, and a few of my friends mentioned completely forgetting that it existed; but worth remembering. The way Justin says “I’ll be your lifeline tonight” scratches an itch in my brain that I didn’t even know I had, and the beat drop just makes me want to jump. It reminds me of touching down in a new city and watching all of the unfamiliar spaces light up my imagination and makes me ready to explore.

Blame by Calvin Harris feat. John Newman

Any Calvin Harris song could be put on this playlist and be a valid pick, but this is one that I very specifically forgot that could resurrect me from the deepest sleep of my life. Like all the songs I have mentioned, the build up to the beat drop is something so specifically characteristic of that 2016 electronic-like sound that cannot be replicated no matter how hard anyone tries, and Calvin Harris is one of the founding fathers of that dancy, beachy vibe.

Roses by The Chainsmokers and ROZES

The more I mention these songs, I feel like they go without saying. Need I say more about this one? When I listen to this song with my eyes closed, I see myself in the passenger seat of a car full of all my friends on a warm, summer day with the windows rolled down and volume maxed: even if right now it’s -25 degrees and near-impossible weather to drive in. In my mind, my head is leaning on the windowsill with my hand flowing in the wind like a wave. It’s all a very movie-esque, John Green movie adaptation type of feeling.

All My Friends by Snakehips feat. Tinashe & Chance the Rapper

My fifth and final choice seems a bit obvious, but an often forgotten gem. It makes me feel like I’m in my living room dancing around with all of my friends (no pun intended), not thinking about a single thing except for the moment. Is that not exactly the nature of 2016 that everyone is trying to emanate through this trend? At least that’s what it is for me, and this music is lifting me up and putting me in that headspace of happiness and excitement for the year.

Ultimately, my actual playlist is nearly five hours long and has a ton more songs that could be a part of this article, but these are some of the most notable gems that you may or may not have forgotten about that you will need to re-listen to in order to have your 2016-of-a-2026.