The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Queen's U chapter.

Now that fall has officially begun, I find myself trying to find ways to truly gain the full fall experience. Aside from engaging in traditional “fall activities” such as visiting a pumpkin patch, or apple picking – which can be hard to accomplish due to the vigorous demands of schoolwork – I found that watching some of my favourite movies with a renowned “fall aesthetic” truly helps me get in the mood for autumn. Often, the movies associated with fall are either Halloween movies or horror movies, and while I enjoy both, I find that I am sometimes looking for a movie that encompasses the cozy and warm feelings of fall outside of the realm of Halloween movies. As such, I have compiled a list of my top 10 favourite movies that exemplify that “fall aesthetic”.

1. Good will hunting (1997)

Good Will Hunting remains one of my favourite movies of all time, which is why I absolutely had to include it in this list. In Good Will Hunting, a janitor at MIT, named Will Hunting, demonstrates his intelligence by solving a supposedly impossible math question posed to the graduate students at the university, leading a professor to take Will under his wing and help him find direction in his life. I find that the academic atmosphere is relatable, and the message of the movie constitutes that warm feeling associated with fall, making it a perfect movie for the season.

2. DEAD POETS SOCIETY (1989)

Similarly to Good Will Hunting, Dead Poets Society is also an academic-based movie in which a new teacher at a pretentious all-boys prep school uses unconventional methods to relate and bond with his students. The students, who are unused to this relationship with authority figures in their lives, are immensely inspired by their new teacher, and take his advice to follow their true dreams in life, rather than what their strict parents expect of them. Dead Poets Society is a must-watch for the season as the film takes place in the fall, and the cinematography depicts the autumnal weather so beautifully. This is the perfect movie to watch with a cup of tea and a pair of warm socks.

3. THE DA VINCI CODE (2006)

For those who crave a bit of mystery and intrigue in their films, The Da Vinci Code is a thriller that involves a murder in Paris that elicits clues surrounding famous paintings by Leonardo da Vinci. This leads to the uncovering of a religious secret that was kept for thousands of years – a secret that has the potential to redefine the Christian faith. I found that the academic themes in this film coincide with an autumnal tone that also provides a thrill from the mystery involved.

4. LITTLE WOMEN (2019)

Lovers of classic literature, and period pieces will certainly enjoy Little Women. In this classic coming-of-age movie, we watch the four March sisters grow from childhood to adulthood all while finding themselves and achieving their vastly different life goals along the way. Laurie’s (Timothee Chalamet) epic profession of love to Jo (Saoirse Ronan) set against a background of beautiful fall landscape will forever establish this film as a fall movie for me. Additionally, the March house is super cozy, with wood and fires all around as the viewer watches the seasons change from fall to winter. It is truly such a beautiful movie both cinematographically and story-wise.

5. PRACTICAL MAGIC (1998)

For lovers of fantasy and the supernatural, Practical Magic surrounds two sisters born into a magical family as they attempt to resist the curse on their bloodline, however, in doing so, they accidentally draw attention to themselves and their magical heritage, urging the sisters to endeavour to escape the growing suspicion their family from the surrounding townsfolk for their own safety. This film takes place in autumn, and the cinematography along with the warm colour scheme of the film, provides such a cozy fall feeling.

6. PRIDE AND PREJUDICE (2005)

Like Little Women, Pride and Prejudice will likely appeal to lovers of classical literature, period pieces, and novels of manners – that is, novels that act as a commentary on society and its customs. Based on the renowned romance novel of the same name, Pride and Prejudice follows Elizabeth Bennet, one of five sisters who were raised to do one thing in life, that is, find a husband and secure their future. When Elizabeth meets the wealthy, handsome and snobbish Mr. Darcy, she initially detests him, yet once the pair overcome their own pride and prejudices, they fall in love. Pride and Prejudice embodies warm feelings of fall, all the while embodying the classic enemies-to-lovers trope that never fails to intrigue the audience.

Warner Bros. Television

7. WHEN HARRY MET SALLY (1989)

Personally, I can never say no to a rom-com, and for those who are like me, you will likely enjoy When Harry Met Sally, in which two recent college graduates share a ride from Chicago to New York, becoming friends along the way. However, the pair grapple with the question of whether a co-ed friendship can truly remain platonic without the temptation of romance. Set against a beautiful autumn landscape throughout the film and chock full of cozy elements, When Harry Met Sally is a fall classic.

8. KNIVES OUT (2019)

For those who crave mystery and thrillers, Knives Out surrounds the mysterious death of a crime novelist and Detective Benoit Blanc’s endeavour to find his killer – starting with the suspicious and puzzling Thrombey family. Due to the film being set in autumn, alongside the clothing choices throughout, the movie is simply perfect for fall.

9. THE HARRY POTTER SERIES (2001-2011)

A childhood classic; the entire Harry Potter series is a must-watch for me every fall. The series follows Harry Potter, who finds out that he descends from a line of wizards and must attend a magic school called Hogwarts. During his time at Hogwarts, Harry faces numerous complications, most of which are the product of Lord Voldemort, a dark wizard bent on taking over the wizarding world, whom only Harry can stop. The academic setting, the magical elements, alongside the beautiful representations of friendships and love within the films, embody the snug and warm feelings of fall and make it a perfect binge watch for the season.

10. clueless (1995)

Another classic coming-of-age comedy, Clueless surrounds a wealthy and popular teen girl named Cher, who gives a seemingly awkward student named Tai a makeover in an attempt to make her popular, solely as a way to exemplify her skills and influence. However, once Tai becomes more popular than Cher, she begins to realize her shallow ways and in doing so, ends up finding love. The overall message of the film make it such a cozy watch, perfect for the fall season.