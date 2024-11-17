The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Warning, we are about a week away from me being one of the most annoying people you’ll ever meet. On November 22nd the Wicked movie hits our theaters and we will be transported to the wonderful land of Oz. I have had my tickets for almost a month now and I am so excited to see one of my favorite musicals come to life on a big screen. That being said, there is much to do in order to prepare for the upcoming celebrations!

Listen to original/new soundtrack:

While this film will be my first opportunity to physically see the full musical and all of its wonder, I am a huge fan of the original soundtrack featuring Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel. Anytime “No one Mourns the Wicked” or “Defying Gravity” appears on my playlist, I will always pause whatever I am doing and solely focus on the music. For my preparations, I will 100% be listening to the original soundtrack and maybe a few from the movie soundtrack as well.

Pick outfits:

A trend that originally became popular during the premiere of the Barbie movie in 2023, people have started to wear outfits that seem to match the movie’s vibes. I am definitely an Elphaba girl through and through, so I will be wearing multiple shades of green, probably emerald. It is so fun to find and plan all your outfits with your best friends before going to the theaters together.

Study cast:

In case anyone is not aware, the love of my life, Jonathan Bailey is in this film. That’s right Mr. Anthony Bridgerton is Fiyero Tigelaar, a very dashing and carefree prince who is sure to cause some sort of mischief throughout the film. Also, did I mention he can sing?! Fair warning if Johnathan Bailey is on screen, please don’t engage with me, I will not be listening to you.

A pair to keep your eyes on is definitely Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. It might seem silly to remind you to focus on the two main characters, but I feel that it is so important that these two women are getting celebrated for their hard work and dedication. They have been these two characters for years at this point and their bond has been a pure joy to watch. So, definitely make sure to show our leading ladies some love.

Thoughts to remember:

Don’t forget this is a musical! There will be singing and tons of it. Please be aware of this before going into the movie so we don’t have a repeat of the Wonka premiere!

Everyone in this movie has put so much work and time from their personal lives into this film, no matter how you view a certain celebrity or member of this crew, they’ve worked so hard and let’s acknowledge that!

And finally, don’t forget that this is only part 1 of the Wicked movie. There is another half of this movie coming to theaters most likely in 2025!!