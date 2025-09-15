Why you should listen to Role Model’s “Kansas Anymore” one year after its release

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Purdue chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Tucker Pillsbury, who goes by his artist’s name of Role Model, is a 28-year- old singer who mostly makes Indie music. However, his most recent album blends classic country music elements with his signature Indie sound. I’m not particularly a fan of country, but there is something so raw about the acoustics and lyrics of Kansas Anymore that makes me a fan.

Whether you’ve never heard of Role model or you want to find new music, here’s two reasons why you should listen to Kansas Anymore…

1.) It takes you through a rollercoaster of emotions

The album was created after a breakup with long-term ex-girlfriend Emma Chamberlain. Not only are the songs where he wishes she would come back absolutely devastating but they’re authentic in a way that allows you to feel what he feels. One song in particular is my favorite, titled Compromise. The entire album takes you through the infinite emotions that come with grieving a past relationship whilst trying to move on at the same time. Compromise, the second-to-last song on the original version of the album has haunting lyrics that can resonate with any experience, with Tucker saying that despite the heartbreak it brings him, he wouldn’t want his ex to compromise at the end of the day.

“You deserve a happy ever after, don’t ya?”

“Even if it’s not the same as mine. Don’t you compromise”

2.) It isn’t just a breakup album

Although some people can find sad music to be gut-wrenchingly addicting, it’s not for everyone. While most of the album reflects on sadder themes and topics as he reflects on his past relationship, there are some more upbeat songs that drive the Indie elements of the album to the forefront. One of them, Sally, when the wine runs out, is arguably the most upbeat song on the album. The song, which inspired a concert trend of people in the crowd being the “Sally” for that night, often featured celebrities making guest appearances. The lyrics of the song move away from the more melancholy themes and instead focus on the hope Role Model has for his next romantic encounter. The bridge for this song solidifies it as a classic sing-in-the-car anthem with a bass line that drives the beat and a guitar that electrifies it.

“Heard through the grapevine that she can be a diva”

Overall, Role Model’s Kansas Anymore is an album worth listening to and you just might find a new favorite song.