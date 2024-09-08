WHAT’S GOING ON WITH SABRINA CARPENTER, NICKI MINAJ, AND TRAVIS SCOTT?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sabrina Carpenter’s newest album, Short n Sweet has been one of the defining albums of the summer. The lead single, Espresso was Sabrina’s first song to reach the top 5 in the United States, and topped the charts in 18 other countries.

However, the album’s journey to the top of the charts wasn’t easy- Travis Scott dropped eight remixes of his 2014 mixtape “Days Before Rodeo” to celebrate its tenth anniversary, all of which were only available for a limited time. As the race escalated, Sabrina announced her support for Nicki Minaj, tweeting “this one’s for nicki” on August 29th.

this one’s for nicki — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) August 29, 2024

In 2018, Nicki found herself in a similar situation. Travis Scott’s album Astroworld beat her album in the race to the top of the charts, with Queen debuting at number 2. Nicki then lashed out at Travis, his girlfriend (at the time) Kylie Jenner, and their daughter Stormi, accusing Travis of using Kylie for promotion. She also called him out for including the ability to download his album for free with all his merch, helping it count towards his album sales.

I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi. lol. Im actually laughing. #Queen broke the record of being number 1 in 86 countries. Thank Jesus & thank you to my fans. — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) August 19, 2018

Nicki then chimed in to show her support for Sabrina. She acknowledged Sabrina in an Instagram livestream in August, saying, “Shout out Sabrina Carpenter, shout out all the Sabrina Carpenter fans”.

Nicki Minaj shows love to Sabrina Carpenter and the singer’s fans on Instagram Live. 🩷 pic.twitter.com/tMcF7JRG2C — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) August 30, 2024

Eventually, Short n Sweet won out, beating Days Before Rodeo by only a thousand units. Nicki then sent Sabrina flowers, presumably to congratulate her for topping the charts. Sabrina thanked Nicki in an Instagram story, saying that she adored Nicki and the barbz.

Sabrina Carpenter reveals Nicki Minaj sent her flowers:



“I adore u + the barbz :’) this is so thoughtful!!!! and these are so beautiful” pic.twitter.com/BxpkChgNmF — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 5, 2024

Let’s hope this is the first of many number ones for Sabrina!