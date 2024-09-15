The Definitive List of the 2024 VMA Winners

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards were held this past Wednesday in New York. The night was full of record breakers, first time winners, and some of the most memorable performances. Here’s a definitive list of this year’s VMA winners!

Sabrina Carpenter won Song of the Year and the midwestern princess Chappell Roan won Best New Artist. Taylor Swift won big at the 2024 VMAs, winning seven awards including Video of the Year. Taylor broke her record for the most Video of the Year wins, bringing her total to five.

Video of the Year: Fortnight, Taylor Swift

Fortnight by Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone won Video of the Year, beating SZA, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, and Eminem. Watch the video here:

Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift won artist of the year. The other nominees were Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Eminem, and SZA.

Song of the Year: Espresso, Sabrina Carpenter

Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter won Song of the Year, beating Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Teddy Swims, and Jack Harlow. Watch it here:

Best New Artist: Chappell Roan

Your favorite artist’s favorite artist Chappell Roan beat Benson Boone, Shaboozey, Tyla, Gracie Abrams, and Teddy Swims. You can watch her perfomance of Good luck, Babe! at the VMAs here:

MTV Push Performance of the Year: Easy, Le Sserafim

Le Sserafim beat Kaliii, Benson Boone, GlorRilla, Coco Jones, Victoria Monét, Teddy Swims, Jessie Murph, Chappell Roan, Laufey, and Flyana Boss. Watch their MTV Push performance here:

Best Pop: Taylor Swift

Taylor won again, beating Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Sabrina Carpenter, Tate McRae, and Camilla Cabello.

Best Collaboration: Fortnight, Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone

Video for Good: What Was I Made For, Billie Eilish

Eilish beat Coldplay, Alexander Stewart, RAYE, Tyler Childers, and Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll. Watch the music video here:

Best Direction: Fortnight, Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone, directed by Taylor Swift

Best Group: SEVENTEEN

Other nominees included NSYNC, Coldplay, NCT Dream, NewJeans, Twenty One Pilots, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER.

Best Cinematography: We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your love), Ariana Grande, cinematography by Anatol Trofimov

Best Editing: Fortnight, Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone, edited by Chancler Haynes

Best Choreography: Houdini, Dua Lipa, choreographed by Charm La’Donn

Best Art Direction: BOA, Megan Thee Stallion, art direction by Brittany Porter.

Best Trending Video: Mamushi, Megan Thee Stallion ft. Yuki Chiba

Best K-POP: Rockstar, Lisa

Lisa beat Jung Kook (ft. Latto), NCT Dream, NewJeans, Stray Kids, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER. Watch Rockstar here:

Best Afrobeats: Water, Tyla

Best Visual Effects: Houdini, Eminem, visual effects by Synapse Virtual Production, Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Flawless Post, and Metaphysic

Best Latin: Mil Veces, Anitta

Best Rock: Human, Lenny Kravitz

Best Alternative: Beautiful Things, Benson Boone

Best R&B: Snooze, SZA

Best Hip-Hop: Houdini, Eminem

Eminem beat Drake (ft. Sexxy Red & SZA), GloRilla, Gunna, Megan Thee Stallion, and Travis Scott (ft. Playboi Carti).

Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award: Katy Perry