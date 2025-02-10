The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s that season once again! It is time for a new Starbucks Seasonal menu. While I am always sad to see my favorite winter coffees leave, there’s always something new around the corner. Thankfully, this new menu includes a refresher, with options for lemonade, water and coconut milk. A new frappuccino flavor and a new cold brew!

Blackberry Sage Refresher:

Before we get started let me tell you, I love blackberries! They are my absolute favorite fruit of all time, second only to mangos. My nana and I often spend our summers visiting a small farm where you can pick your own blackberries, it is incredible. I am so excited to try this drink, I’m partially drooling just thinking about it.

Midnight Drink:

Move over Pink Drink, this is about to be my new favorite drink. The Midnight Drink is almost identical to the Blackberry Sage Refresher but instead of being made with the usual water or lemonade it is made with coconut milk similar to that of the Pink Drink. To make everything even better, it is purple, arguably the very best color!!!

Chocolate-covered Strawberry Creme Frappuccino:

Something that I will always say yes to no matter the circumstances or situation, a chocolate-covered strawberry. I am obsessed and have been since I was a little kid. My mom used to make them so often that I eventually had to be cut off before I ate the whole plate. Now you’re telling me that I can not only have a chocolate-covered strawberry in drink form, I can have it in frappuccino form which is arguably one of the best drinks in the world.

Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie Cold Brew:

I don’t know what this drink is, but I know that I need to try it ASAP. The words ‘cookie cold brew’ have completely altered my brain and I need to know what it tastes like. One of my best friends, a coffee aficionado if you will, claimed it is the best coffee he has had in a long time. While I absolutely trust his judgement, I need to do my own research.