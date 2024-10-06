The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Purdue chapter.

Each month, the executive members choose one member to highlight for the month based on their dedication to our chapter and their contributions! This month, we are excited to announce that our Writer of the Month is Alekya Bongu! Read the interview below to learn more about our writer of the month, Alekya!

What is your name, major, year in school?

My name is Alekya Bongu. I’m a freshman majoring in mathematics.

Where are you from?

I’m from Hyderabad, India.

How long have you been a member of Her Campus at Purdue?

I joined Her Campus at Purdue this fall.

What is your favorite thing about being involved with HC at Purdue?

All of the people have been extremely nice!

Why did you choose to join HC at Purdue?

I wanted to have a creative outlet to keep me grounded, and I love to write.

What do you like to do outside of school?

I like baking, reading, binge-watching trashy reality TV, and doing yoga.

What is your favorite class you’ve taken/are taking at Purdue?

I really like ECON 25100.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?

I’d love to visit Japan!

What kind of music do you like to listen to?

I like pop music! My favorite artists right now are Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, and Olivia Rodrigo.

Favorite place to shop?

My favorite place to shop is Depop, but I also like Mango and Summer Somewhere.

What do you want to do after you graduate?

I don’t actually know what I want to do career wise, but I do want to travel the world once I graduate.

What is your biggest goal for your future?

Experiencing new things.

What is one thing about you that surprises people? (Or just a fun fact.)

I’ve never broken a bone.

What would you tell someone thinking about joining HC at Purdue?

I’d tell them that it’s very fun and that they should definitely go for it!

Thanks for reading! Make sure to keep an eye out for more articles by Alekya!