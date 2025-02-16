Sabrina Carpenter Couldn’t be any Sweeter

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Just when I thought Sabrina Carpenter could not get any more powerful, she surprised me once again and we were blessed with Short n’ Sweet (Deluxe). While I personally love everything that Carpenter does, this is absolutely perfect. Here are my rankings and what I took from each song on the deluxe edition!

“15 Minutes”:

This song became one of my favorite Sabrina song’s within the first 15 seconds. Something about this genre of music always makes me want to jump up and dance for hours. I really think I could listen to this song for the rest of my life if I needed to. Yes, it really is that good.

“Busy Woman”

If you need a more powerful, girl pop song in your life, you are not going to do better than “Busy Woman”. Out of the five additional tracks added, this one is clearly for the girls who understand their self-worth and rather not waste their time. This song has become one of the most relatable anthems that needs to be screamed.

“Couldn’t Make It Any Harder”

There would not be a deluxe edition of an album without a sad song that makes me think I’m insane. I love this song and there are so many moments when I felt Sabrina was speaking directly to me. Way to call me out, I guess I understand, thanks for the bop I guess(insert tears because this song is really emotional*).

“Bad Reviews”

Honestly, there are no bad songs on the deluxe edition of Short n’ Sweet and if this was a ranking of the overall rankings this song would definitely be in my personal top five. This song is just so fun and I often find myself either humming along or from across the house just hearing them singing.

“Please Please Please”

Nobody hate me please! I love Dolly Parton. I love Sabrina Carpenter. I love “Please Please Please” but this one? It is good don’t worry, I would never be caught skipping a Dolly Parton song. But, unfortunately I just am really attached to the original version and nothing can waver that loyalty.

A huge thank you is order to Sabrina Carpenter for blessing us with this Short n’ Sweet deluxe edition! I hope you enjoyed my ranks and hopefully we will be seeing more from Sabrina very soon!