The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Purdue chapter.

For those of you who aren’t already aware, I am obsessed with Bath and Body Works. My family is quite often counting down the days to when we can use all of our coupons and get the most deals. I love when Bath and Body Works puts in the extra effort when creating their themes, from Bridgerton to all their holidays, they never miss. Now with this Disney Princess theme I am so very excited and not to mention they have selected my favorite princesses to focus on!

  • Cinderella

Decorated with dark blue and gold, this label is also decorated with Cinderella’s icon slipper and carriage. The scent is a collection of gardenia petals, enchanting musk, and sapphire blue amber. Something about this collection gives major singing in the garden with Cinderella vibes. 

  • Tiana

One of my favorite princesses of all time is Tiana and “Princess and the Frog” is one of my favorite movies of all times. This scent is a collection of scents of delicate water lily, gilded amber, and shimmering bayou woods. The scents and green color are so beautiful and I’m so excited to buy this! 

  • Belle

When I was in middle school, one of my friends told me that I often reminded her of Belle. I was shaken to my core and have carried that compliment with me ever since. This candle specifically smells like rose petals, sparkling buttercups, and whipped vanilla. My current perfume is the Bath and Body Works scent Rose so I believe I will LOVE this scent!

  • Ariel

When I think about an Ariel and Bath and Body Works collaboration, I often like sea air breeze and lots of bubbles. This scent is composed of coral waters, citrus breeze and sea salt breeze which I feel perfectly describes the vibe of the little mermaid herself. 

  • Moana

I was worried when I saw that both Ariel and Moana had their own scents in this collection. I was a little worried that they would be too similar but I was way off. Moana has a more tropical vibe than Ariel and I love the vibes she’s bringing. This scent is plumeria breeze, coconut water, and lush green palms. 

  • Jasmine 

This scent is a collection of sparkling jasmine flowers, jeweled currants, and soft woods. I don’t know how to describe it but these scents just make perfect sense. I’m so excited to go collect candles of this scent to save for the future.

Kendell is a writer and senior editor of the Her Campus Purdue University chapter. She's been a part of Purdue's Her Campus chapter since fall of 2023. Her favorite topics to write about include entertainment, the music industry and about her favorite experiences around campus. Kendell is a sophomore at Purdue University. She is majoring in Communications with a minor in History, Anthropology and Creative Writing. Beyond Her Campus, Kendell is a member of Purdue Orientation Programs and was a team leader and Summer Visit Day Conductor for Boiler Gold Rush 2024. In the future, she hopes to work for a broadcast network working with sports and entertainment reporting. She currently works at a cafe right outside of campus and loves to tell everyone about it. Originally from Noblesville, Indiana, she grew up visiting West Lafayette and Purdue's campus, she loves to learn more about the student life. In her free time, Kendell enjoys listen to music especially Taylor Swift. She is also really into reading and loves to talk about her latest reads, majority of which involve romance. She loves to bake and back home is known for her banana bread muffins, coffee cake and chocolate chip cookies.