Calling all book worms, who read books other than smut. A romantic lovey novel has never been my jam. I read a handful of books in 2024 and these 3 books were in my top 3. In the past, I didn’t used to read as much mystery, but this year the books that have sucked me in have had a painfully suspenseful storyline. Lucy Foley wrote both The Paris Apartment and The Guest List, both mysteries, and both incredibly page turning-stay up until midnight reading stories.

The Paris Apartment has twists and turns that you don’t see coming and is obviously set in Paris. Jess feels like she needs to get her life together, so she goes to Paris to stay with her brother, Ben. When she arrives, she’s greeted by an interesting cast of characters but not her brother. He’s missing. The story navigates her investigation to find her missing brother and the not-so-friendly corky neighbors in his building. The relationships that form will have you feigning for more. This is currently my favorite book at the moment of all. The book I’m reading right now has a quote from Stephen King saying “there is no such thing as a book you can’t put down, but this one was close.” I can’t say that for that specific book, but I can guarantee that feeling for The Paris Apartment.

My 9 hour flight back from from Spain was spent devouring this book. The Guest List is also written by Lucy Foley and had me guessing every single page. The festivities for a glamorous wedding with intertwined characters create twists and shocks (like actual physical gasps!!) that bring all the wedding guests’ lives together. All you know from the start is that there is a dead body left on the wedding night, and although I guessed who’s it was part way through, I NEVER would have guessed the murderer. I love a book that is written in an intelligent intriguing way and she flips from the actual wedding night to the present moment throughout the weekend for the entire book. This is another absolute must-read.

Carrie Soto by Taylor Jenkins Reid was emotional and dramatic. You want to love her, but you also can’t handle her personality. She’s not your tennis bright white smiling player, but rather a beast on and off the court with intense drive. If you’re an athlete or ex-athlete you know the desire, motivation and grit that goes into training, which makes it all the more reason readers are rooting for Carrie Soto. This story made me fall in love and feel so deeply for her. And if you’re a tennis player, bonus enjoyment points for the plot.

Since it’s February and this month is short, we have March which means it’s spring break. My best advice is to snatch one of these for your spring break travel, laying in the sand and reading, or reading in between tropical beverages.