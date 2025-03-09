Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Quick Spring Break Trips

Kendell Simpson
We are in the final stretch, less than a week until spring break! I need this week to end now and I NEED to be on break now; I don’t need to explain to anyone because I know you all feel the same way. While a lot of my friends have trips to Florida planned, I will be visiting home quickly and returning to campus for work. But, on those days I have free time; I have found some quick and fun one-tank trips to take that are close to campus!!

  • Santa Claus, Indiana: 3 hrs and 25 mins from Purdue

Home to one of the world’s first theme parks, Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari, Santa Claus is a great destination if you are looking for a thrill. Also, true to its name, this town is also home to Santa Claus Village and Museum and this town celebrates Christmas all year long, so don’t worry you can definitely visit Santa anytime during your visit!

  • Hamilton County, Indiana: 1 hr and 11 mins from Purdue

A collection of vibrant towns there is always something to do! While I am slightly biased because I was in fact born and raised in Hamilton County, it really is one of the best places to visit! There are multiple outdoor shopping centers such as Clay Terrace and Hamilton Town Center! With multiple parks and walking trails, walkable downtowns, and shops galore there is something for everyone in Hamilton County!

  • Columbus, Indiana: 1 hr and 50 mins from Purdue

Well-known for their arts district, Columbus, Indiana has a lot of fun public art to explore! There are many historic centers and lots of architecture to explore in the city. Make sure to stop into Zaharkao’s Victorian Soda Shoppe which includes a very informative history lesson of one of the oldest ice cream parlors in Indiana. You are able to enjoy malts and milkshakes on the original stools from 1908!

