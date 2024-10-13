The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The weather is starting to get colder, the calendar now states its October. This is the month where everything transitions when you least expect it. It’s 40 degrees in the morning and then it hits 2pm and it is 80 degrees out. Like the dramatic changes in the weather, the book, The Housemaid by Freida McFadden, has so many twists and turns that you can never truly know what is happening until it does.

The Housemaid is a psychological thriller about Millie, a women who just needs a home and a job. Recently fired from her job, Millie is forced to live in her car. When she sees a job opening about a maid, she jumps at the opportunity. But, once she is in the house, she notices that everything is not as perfect as it seemed. Even the house that is big and beautiful can hold horrors inside it. Can Millie survive the house or rather the people in it? Or will she be there for the rest of her life?

I will admit, when I started reading this I was in a bit of a slump. I read 10 pages of this book and then stopped reading for 2 weeks, which is very unlike me. One night at work, a coworker urged me to keep reading it because they knew I would love it. They were right. That night after work, I stayed up 6 hours and read most of the book. It is amazing. The only regret I have is the amount of sleep I got before my 8 am class. Would I do that again? Absolutely.

Also, in case you need some incentive, The Housemaid is set to turn into a movie starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried as the main characters Millie and Nina, respectively. At this moment, nothing has been released about when the movie will start filming or when it will be released. But, I personally am hoping it is soon. So, sit back relax and read The Housemaid before you see it on the big screen!