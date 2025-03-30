The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Purdue chapter.

If you have not been living under a rock, you have probably seen a ton of hype around the recently released movie, My Fault: London. I was hesitant at first to watch it, but after seeing it for the first time, I am absolutely obsessed and continue to fixate on all of the adorable details.

If you don’t know, My Fault: London is about a girl, Noah, who moves back to London when her mom marries a man there. She is forced to move in with the man and her new stepbrother, Nick. It starts off a bit rocky but over time they find that there is an attraction between them. There is also a bit of racing and drama involved which makes this movie so addicting.

There are so many things I love about this movie, but let’s start with the cast. The leads, Noah and Nick, are played by Asha Banks and Matthew Broome and honestly they were cast perfectly. This duo portrayed these characters so well and they had so much chemistry that their romance was impossible to ignore. I have not seen a romance movie with this much chemistry in a very long time. To add on, the other cast members were also extremely enthralling and together they put on a very addicting movie.

I think something else that makes this movie just that much better are all of the little details. There are so many parallels in scenes from beginning to end, lines that compliment each other, and subtle deliveries that make this movie more than just your average romance.

If you haven’t yet, I highly recommend giving this movie a watch! Even if this trope isn’t for you, which it wasn’t for me, this movie was so well done and you might find that you enjoy it. I know that after watching Clueless, I was hesitant to watch this movie because I didn’t like the step-siblings dynamic, however, something about My Fault: London was different. Maybe it was the fact that they didn’t grow up together or maybe it was the fact that they had never met before. Either way, I loved this movie and I cannot recommend it enough!