Musical Masterpieces of March

I have no idea what was in the water last month, but there were so many musical masterpieces that were released in March. I am going to give you a quick breakdown of my personal favorites of the month!

Mayhem by Lady Gaga: I have always been a huge fan of Lady Gaga but I have to say that this is my favorite album by her yet! I have listened to this album so many times all the way through and each time I become more and more obsessed with the music, the lyrics, the vocals. I have absolutely loved this album and I know that I NEED to get tickets to the Mayhem Ball Tour!

Second Wind by Daniel Seavey: Growing up, I was a huge fan of Why Don’t We and all of their music. As you can assume, I was devastated when they stopped releasing music and touring. However, a few months ago, I found out that Daniel Seavey was taking on a solo career and was releasing music, and I was positively ecstatic. I had been following him on Tik Tok and I had been so excited every time he would release a new song. So, when he dropped a whole album this March, I was beyond stoked. I immediately listened to the entire album top to bottom and became entranced with the songs. His lyrics are positively fantastic and his songs are so relatable. I have to say that I was most excited for his song “Sleeping With The Lights On” which he had been teasing for awhile. This album is definitely worth a listen!

I Said I Love You First by Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco: I don’t know why it took so long but I listened to this album for the first time this week and I can’t believe that I waited so long to listen to it. I have been a huge fan of Selena Gomez throughout the years and I am obsessed with her relationship with Benny Blanco. I think they are so cute together and I was thrilled to find out that they were releasing an album together. That being said, this album was beautiful and so wonderful to listen to. There are so many emotions wrapped up within this album and it was just so much fun to listen to. I highly recommend this album!

Untie My Tongue by Asha Banks: I have to say that this EP caught me by surprise. I had initially heard of Asha Banks from her new movie My Fault: London. However, I had found out that she was also a singer/songwriter and I decided to check out her music. Let me tell you, I was NOT disappointed. There were six songs on this extended play and I am obsessed with the lyrics and musicality of each and every one of them. Her voice is so gorgeous and her lyrics have so much death. This whole EP is a masterpiece and I will be very impatiently waiting for her to release more music!