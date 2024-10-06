How to Maximize the Rest of the Year

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Purdue chapter.

It’s October and spooky season is in full swing. It can be easy to get caught up in the cobwebs of the chaotic season as the end of the year approaches. There’s officially only three months left in the year 2024 and it’s time to backtrack to January and make the last three months of the year your best one yet.

So, if you’ve struggled with your New Year’s resolutions or find yourself not where you want to be just yet, here are four things you can do to make the last three months of the year work for you.

1.) Acknowledge everything you’ve already accomplished

Maybe you haven’t even started to tick off some of your goals for the year or maybe you haven’t had enough time. Either way, it’s important to celebrate the small wins too. Acknowledging everything you’ve done so far this year, whether it’s rolling out of bed or getting outside of your comfort zone, is important too.

2.) Change your strategy

So, while you should give yourself some grace on the resolutions you haven’t accomplished yet it’s also important to take a step back and ask yourself what isn’t working. If one of your goals this year was to workout more but it constantly feels like a chore, then try switching to a different routine or a workout that feels more fun, like dancing!

3.) Start small

Try to incorporate healthy habits everyday. Having one thing that you want to accomplish in one day is easier than feeling overwhelmed by how behind you are with your goals for the year. Starting small can help ease the anxiety and make the rest of the year an easier transition.

4.) Reevaluate your motivation

Motivation plays a huge factor when it comes to achieving your goals. Being motivated for the right reasons is so important. It can be easy for motivations to be surface level. For example, if one of your new year resolutions was to workout more but your reasoning is just to look better it might be harder to find the motivation to consistently go to the gym versus if your motivation is that it helps you clear your head and leaves you feeling more energized.

It can be intimidating that the end of the year is so soon but by following these steps you can maximize the rest of the year and make it a productive one.