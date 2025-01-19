How to Actually Stick to Your New Year’s Resolutions

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s officially 2025, which means it’s time to reflect on the past year. That means creating New Year’s resolutions. Whether you’re opting to create a vision board or make a list of ins and outs, focusing on what the best version of yourself is so in.

And yet, a lot of people struggle sticking to their goals for the new year. Myself included.

This year is different.

Maybe you’ve struggled with sticking to your resolutions or maybe you have a difficult time coming up with goals for the new year in the first place. However, 2025 can be a new era, all you have to do is actually stick to what you decided on at the beginning of the year.

Here’s three ways you can make sure you stick to your goals for this year:

1.) Have someone hold you accountable

Whether you’re trying to go to the gym this year or entering your academic weapon era, it’s helpful to have someone who will keep you accountable. That could be in the form of a gym buddy or even just someone asking you if you’ve done your homework yet. Either way, having someone who’s willing to hold you accountable will make achieving your 2025 goals so much easier.

2.) Know your limits

If you want to go to the gym more this year, but you try to go five days a week to start, then chances are you might tire out fast. Pushing yourself too hard when it comes to achieving your goals can cause burnout to happen before you’ve even made progress. So, it’s important to know your limits and where your boundaries are.

3.) Have a good why

Sometimes it might not be enough to just want to do something. Having a good why that is not only personal to you, but will give you the motivation to keep going is one of the best ways to stick to New Year’s resolutions.