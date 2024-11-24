“Hot Frosty” Review

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Purdue chapter.

As you probably have heard, this year, Netflix announced a number of new Christmas movies that they were putting out. Just over a week ago, Netflix released the first titled Hot Frosty. This movie had a very unique concept. This girl who had recently lost her husband to cancer finds an attractive snowman, puts a magical scarf on him, and he comes to life as an attractive man. So, I watched it to give you a review and to let you know if this is a must see or a skip!

To start, this had a great cast! There were so many recognizable faces within this movie. The main character in the film, Kathy Barrett, was played by none other than Lacey Chabert, otherwise known as Gretchen Wiener from the original Mean Girls cast. Who was the hot snowman, you may ask? Jack Snowman was portrayed by Dustin Milligan, also known as Ted Mullens, the boyfriend of Alexis Rose in Schitt’s Creek. He looks a little different but he still brings all the charm in this Christmas movie! But, that is not all. This movie also had Craig Robinson from The Office and Joe Lo Truglio from Brooklynn 99. With a cast like this, what could go wrong?

Now, on to the plot. I have to admit, when I first heard the concept for this movie, I was a little shocked. But, after some thought, I realized that this would most likely be super entertaining and could potentially be a new must-watch during my Christmas season activities. After watching it, I must admit that this was definitely not the most amazing movie I have ever watched, however, it was absolutely entertaining. There were some questionable moments within the movie, but that was to be expected when the main plot point is that a hot snowman came to life and is leading a romance with the widow in town. There were some parts where I was thinking that the plot was totally unrealistic, but I will not spoil this holiday movie.

At last, you are probably wondering, should I watch it or not? Is this holiday movie really worth my time? Well, I am here to tell you that I approve. If you are feeling adventurous this holiday season, I think you should give this movie a shot. It is not life altering in any way, but it is very entertaining and provides an hour and a half of romance, laughter, and ridiculousness. I can’t help but recommend Hot Frosty as your next seasonal watch!