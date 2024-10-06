Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Purdue chapter.

It is finally here, it’s finally October, which means it is finally time to officially celebrate spooky season! I can finally decorate the entirety of my apartment without feeling judged for it being “too early”, I can create the cutest fall desserts and can officially begin shopping for my Halloween costume. Whether you prefer to buy or make your own costumes, here are some of my favorite items that work for practically any idea.

AD 4nXesDNLSAHwOfzHEmZfUIwE32HFBbPjWWtc hu6sYfWBmVudR50X0884x R4US1QgqkEkJHkr1

This is a great option because this top can work for practically any costume or theme. I personally have used it for a pirate costume but it also works super well as the base of any other one. I have also worn this top out for concerts and it remains one of my favorite tops from Amazon.

AD 4nXeh6C ysSdZhHdjC4Wutb55y75J cLGwSOBnnqhbcsuzIhxnQ YUicEW B14Tuc niP 7hN6qgbUw1ibNiUy5texcR86VmZIZFsVfRw7D IrKOsWpZQQvuo2bpLwcnF3l

If you want to focus on comfort for your costume, this skirt is perfect! It is super casual and can even be worn again for any occasion. This skirt also comes in thirteen different colors or patterns, so it is great for whatever vibe you want to fit.

AD 4nXeRP05deWYu7bHPdymkmpCSE7j94VGVlqDhNiUJ8PLjA 0RHIzSSg7ooBEmpOHO5rF6MG6mJfZ0IMEGwGG7MJtLIURi2Z bqkP Al95fKbNWhfItMM aspmjdjL825tNI0TqiIBWn91 GYanNGF3Mosjs3N?key=ieTVfBKCNlZtodWVGIouOA

I have recently become a bow girl and I am completely obsessed. I absolutely need to feature a bow in all of my formal and fancy outfits and now I need it for my Halloween costume. I absolutely need this collection of bows to complete every single ensemble for the foreseeable future.

AD 4nXdBq5IOcXrCNMrPdgfl8o3HRzjYzgEXboxQzUr6wYapP7g7YfQqjJs9SzvQU2 MBt9rbmFhsHzjJBacpLqefDbOQVK52ky6z eQou0Ih2U9g aMtWogMdhJjgBXpQ4jzQhpXOTb28jGZbzL5mUB7c1QvmyX?key=ieTVfBKCNlZtodWVGIouOA

I have no words, no words except that I am obsessed. There are so many options and colors with this pair of tights, I would be crazy not to buy every single color. And they are glittering?? And not crazy expensive?? Yes I am sold, please take my money.

These are some of my favorite ideas to get your Halloween costume started! Whether you chose one of these items to complete your outfits or whether you chose to buy them all, remember to be smart and be safe! Happy spooky season!

Kendell is a writer and senior editor of the Her Campus Purdue University chapter. She's been a part of Purdue's Her Campus chapter since fall of 2023. Her favorite topics to write about include entertainment, the music industry and about her favorite experiences around campus. Kendell is a sophomore at Purdue University. She is majoring in Communications with a minor in History, Anthropology and Creative Writing. Beyond Her Campus, Kendell is a member of Purdue Orientation Programs and was a team leader and Summer Visit Day Conductor for Boiler Gold Rush 2024. In the future, she hopes to work for a broadcast network working with sports and entertainment reporting. She currently works at a cafe right outside of campus and loves to tell everyone about it. Originally from Noblesville, Indiana, she grew up visiting West Lafayette and Purdue's campus, she loves to learn more about the student life. In her free time, Kendell enjoys listen to music especially Taylor Swift. She is also really into reading and loves to talk about her latest reads, majority of which involve romance. She loves to bake and back home is known for her banana bread muffins, coffee cake and chocolate chip cookies.