The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Purdue chapter.

It is finally here, it’s finally October, which means it is finally time to officially celebrate spooky season! I can finally decorate the entirety of my apartment without feeling judged for it being “too early”, I can create the cutest fall desserts and can officially begin shopping for my Halloween costume. Whether you prefer to buy or make your own costumes, here are some of my favorite items that work for practically any idea.

This is a great option because this top can work for practically any costume or theme. I personally have used it for a pirate costume but it also works super well as the base of any other one. I have also worn this top out for concerts and it remains one of my favorite tops from Amazon.

If you want to focus on comfort for your costume, this skirt is perfect! It is super casual and can even be worn again for any occasion. This skirt also comes in thirteen different colors or patterns, so it is great for whatever vibe you want to fit.

I have recently become a bow girl and I am completely obsessed. I absolutely need to feature a bow in all of my formal and fancy outfits and now I need it for my Halloween costume. I absolutely need this collection of bows to complete every single ensemble for the foreseeable future.

I have no words, no words except that I am obsessed. There are so many options and colors with this pair of tights, I would be crazy not to buy every single color. And they are glittering?? And not crazy expensive?? Yes I am sold, please take my money.

These are some of my favorite ideas to get your Halloween costume started! Whether you chose one of these items to complete your outfits or whether you chose to buy them all, remember to be smart and be safe! Happy spooky season!