Kaz
Culture

Galentine’s Day Plans

Kendell Simpson
While February tends to be one of my least favorite months, I have a gut feeling that six more weeks of winter are upon us. It hosts one of my favorite holidays, it isn’t Valentine’s Day but Galentine’s Day. My friends and I have been celebrating since we were 10 years old and I never want to stop. Now, we are a little bit older with so many new options for our Galentine’s Day celebrations, here are some of my favorites!

Brunch:

A simple and traditional way to celebrate Galentine’s Day with all of your friends. Often when I think about Galentine’s Day, I imagine a cute cafe or small breakfast spot where everyone is gathered together for a meal. This is the original way to celebrate Galentine’s Day going back to the original Galentine celebrations. 

Charcuterie Board Night: 

One idea that I have been really fond of is a group Charcuterie Board party. A group of friends will make their own snack or drink boards based on certain themes. I have seen such themes as Taylor Swift albums, colors and even favorite movies. I absolutely love Charcuterie Boards and planning parties such as this and this is a perfect combination! 

Paint plates and/or other items:

Recently, I have wanted to paint cute plates for my apartment and what better place than surrounded by some of my best friends. It doesn’t have to be limited to plates, you could paint canvas, tote bags, boxes, really anything. A night of painting plates, listening to music, snacking on themed Charcuterie, with all of my friends sounds perfect! 

Make flower bouquets bar: 

I recently found this super fun idea on Instagram a few weeks ago and I need to have/be invited to a flower bouquet bar as soon as possible. The steps are really simple, you purchase different bouquets of one flower or leaves and your guests create their own personalized bouquets. I can not explain how badly I need to be in the presence of a flower bouquet bar, like right now. 

Kendell is a writer and senior editor of the Her Campus Purdue University chapter. She's been a part of Purdue's Her Campus chapter since fall of 2023. Her favorite topics to write about include entertainment, the music industry and about her favorite experiences around campus. Kendell is a sophomore at Purdue University. She is majoring in Communications with a minor in History, Anthropology and Creative Writing. Beyond Her Campus, Kendell is a member of Purdue Orientation Programs and was a team leader and Summer Visit Day Conductor for Boiler Gold Rush 2024. In the future, she hopes to work for a broadcast network working with sports and entertainment reporting. She currently works at a cafe right outside of campus and loves to tell everyone about it. Originally from Noblesville, Indiana, she grew up visiting West Lafayette and Purdue's campus, she loves to learn more about the student life. In her free time, Kendell enjoys listen to music especially Taylor Swift. She is also really into reading and loves to talk about her latest reads, majority of which involve romance. She loves to bake and back home is known for her banana bread muffins, coffee cake and chocolate chip cookies.