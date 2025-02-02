Galentine’s Day Plans

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Purdue chapter.

While February tends to be one of my least favorite months, I have a gut feeling that six more weeks of winter are upon us. It hosts one of my favorite holidays, it isn’t Valentine’s Day but Galentine’s Day. My friends and I have been celebrating since we were 10 years old and I never want to stop. Now, we are a little bit older with so many new options for our Galentine’s Day celebrations, here are some of my favorites!

Brunch:

A simple and traditional way to celebrate Galentine’s Day with all of your friends. Often when I think about Galentine’s Day, I imagine a cute cafe or small breakfast spot where everyone is gathered together for a meal. This is the original way to celebrate Galentine’s Day going back to the original Galentine celebrations.

Charcuterie Board Night:

One idea that I have been really fond of is a group Charcuterie Board party. A group of friends will make their own snack or drink boards based on certain themes. I have seen such themes as Taylor Swift albums, colors and even favorite movies. I absolutely love Charcuterie Boards and planning parties such as this and this is a perfect combination!

Paint plates and/or other items:

Recently, I have wanted to paint cute plates for my apartment and what better place than surrounded by some of my best friends. It doesn’t have to be limited to plates, you could paint canvas, tote bags, boxes, really anything. A night of painting plates, listening to music, snacking on themed Charcuterie, with all of my friends sounds perfect!

Make flower bouquets bar:

I recently found this super fun idea on Instagram a few weeks ago and I need to have/be invited to a flower bouquet bar as soon as possible. The steps are really simple, you purchase different bouquets of one flower or leaves and your guests create their own personalized bouquets. I can not explain how badly I need to be in the presence of a flower bouquet bar, like right now.