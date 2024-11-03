Four Books I Literally Cannot Wait For

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you are an avid reader like me, you may keep an eye out on Booktok, Bookstagram, or other sources for upcoming releases from your favorite authors. If you aren’t up to date on the books scheduled to come out soon, I have got you covered! These are the books that I literally cannot wait for!

Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros: Release Date: January 21st, 2025

Unless you have been living under a rock for the past few years, you have either read or heard all of the hype surrounding the book Fourth Wing and, it’s sequel, Iron Flame. If you are like me, you are absolutely obsessed with these books and have been very impatiently awaiting the third book in the series which is coming out on January 21st! I will not spoil it but book 2 had a big ending and readers everywhere have been waiting to see what happens in the next book. To add on, this book has some big shoes to fill since the first two did so well. All I have to say is, don’t make any plans with me that day because I plan on binging that book!

Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins: Release Date: March 18th, 2025

Earlier this year, after the movie for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes came out, author Suzanne Collins made a huge announcement. She is writing another book in her series The Hunger Games. This book will follow Haymitch through his games. He is honestly one of my favorite characters and I am beyond excited to hear that she is working on writing his story for the fans. It is too bad we all have to wait until March to read it!

Dinner for Vampires by Bethany Joy Lenz: Release Date: October 22nd, 2024

I made an exception with this one since it already came out last week. However, this was another book that I had been anticipating since the Instagram post. This book was written by Bethany Joy Lenz, an actress in the hit tv show One Tree Hill. She played the lovable Haley James Scott. When she announced that she was writing a book I was thrilled because that meant that we might get some content from behind the scenes of one of the biggest tv shows of the early 2000s. However, when I read what it was about, I was even more intrigued. This book details her experience being on a cult tv show while also trying to escape a real-life cult. If you are asking yourself, ‘what cult?’, you will just have to read the book to find out!

Variation by Rebecca Yarros: Release Date: October 30th, 2024

The final book on this list is written by the same author as Fourth Wing. Yes, I am obsessed. This book is different, however. For this novel, Yarros took the contemporary romance route. This book will be a dance romance, a trope that I have been waiting for! I literally cannot wait for this one to come out!

Whether you have heard of these new books hitting the shelves soon or are just learning about them now, you can join me in eagerly waiting for them to be released! Happy reading book lovers!