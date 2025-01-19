Everything I Need to Have from Bath and Body Works

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I don’t know if it’s just me, but I come from a family that is in love with Bath and Body Works. My family has always collected every coupon we can get our hands on and always make sure to get the most out of our trips to our local store. We go to Bath and Body Works so frequently, my parents are on a first name basis with the employees. Needless to say when I saw everything new at Bath and Body Works, I immediately texted my family begging to take a trip to the local mall and buy everything. Here are my absolute needs from one of my favorite places.

Butterflies In The Garden Candle Holder:

We’ve already established that my family loves Bath and Body, so this shouldn’t come as a surprise but I often buy my family members gifts from here. Something my brother and I often buy our mom is a new candle holder for Mothers’ Day, she always needs another for her collection. This one is just gorgeous! I love all of the flowers and butterflies, pink just goes so well with green.

Sweetheart Cherry Candle:

I don’t know how much everyone knows my lore with Bath and Body Works but traditionally I have not been a fan of Bath and Body Cherry scents. I have very high hopes for this one considering this has notes of pistachio and vanilla. The Bath and Body Works website says this candle smells like “a sweet surprise from a secret admirer”, maybe if someone surprises me with this it will become my new favorite.

4EVER Sweet Candle:

This year’s limited edition Valentine’s Day scent is called 4EVER SWEET and features a collection of scents such as candied grape, sweet berry and powdered sugar. My mom has assured me that, despite the name, it doesn’t smell too sweet and it has a very light scent. I’m very excited to see if this already popular scent will be returning.

‘Silly Goose’ Wallflower Plug-in:

Yes, that is the real name of this product! I am so so so obsessed with this Wallflower and Wallflowers are arguably one of the best products sold by Bath and Body Works. I also don’t know how to explain to my family that I need this because I relate to this goose on a personal level.