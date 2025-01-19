Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Books, harry potter, nescafe cup, lights
Books, harry potter, nescafe cup, lights
Photo by Sadiq Nafee from Unsplash
Style > Decor

Everything I Need to Have from Bath and Body Works

Kendell Simpson
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Purdue chapter.

I don’t know if it’s just me, but I come from a family that is in love with Bath and Body Works. My family has always collected every coupon we can get our hands on and always make sure to get the most out of our trips to our local store. We go to Bath and Body Works so frequently, my parents are on a first name basis with the employees. Needless to say when I saw everything new at Bath and Body Works, I immediately texted my family begging to take a trip to the local mall and buy everything. Here are my absolute needs from one of my favorite places. 

Butterflies In The Garden 3-Wick Candle Holder

Butterflies In The Garden Candle Holder: 

We’ve already established that my family loves Bath and Body, so this shouldn’t come as a surprise but I often buy my family members gifts from here. Something my brother and I often buy our mom is a new candle holder for Mothers’ Day, she always needs another for her collection. This one is just gorgeous! I love all of the flowers and butterflies, pink just goes so well with green. 

Sweetheart Cherry 3-Wick Candle

Sweetheart Cherry Candle:

I don’t know how much everyone knows my lore with Bath and Body Works but traditionally I have not been a fan of Bath and Body Cherry scents. I have very high hopes for this one considering this has notes of pistachio and vanilla. The Bath and Body Works website says this candle smells like “a sweet surprise from a secret admirer”, maybe if someone surprises me with this it will become my new favorite. 

4EVER SWEET Fine Fragrance Mist

4EVER Sweet Candle: 

This year’s limited edition Valentine’s Day scent is called 4EVER SWEET and features a collection of scents such as candied grape, sweet berry and powdered sugar. My mom has assured me that, despite the name, it doesn’t smell too sweet and it has a very light scent. I’m very excited to see if this already popular scent will be returning. 

Silly Goose Wallflowers Scent Control™ Fragrance Plug

‘Silly Goose’ Wallflower Plug-in:

Yes, that is the real name of this product! I am so so so obsessed with this Wallflower and Wallflowers are arguably one of the best products sold by Bath and Body Works. I also don’t know how to explain to my family that I need this because I relate to this goose on a personal level. 

Kendell is a writer and senior editor of the Her Campus Purdue University chapter. She's been a part of Purdue's Her Campus chapter since fall of 2023. Her favorite topics to write about include entertainment, the music industry and about her favorite experiences around campus. Kendell is a sophomore at Purdue University. She is majoring in Communications with a minor in History, Anthropology and Creative Writing. Beyond Her Campus, Kendell is a member of Purdue Orientation Programs and was a team leader and Summer Visit Day Conductor for Boiler Gold Rush 2024. In the future, she hopes to work for a broadcast network working with sports and entertainment reporting. She currently works at a cafe right outside of campus and loves to tell everyone about it. Originally from Noblesville, Indiana, she grew up visiting West Lafayette and Purdue's campus, she loves to learn more about the student life. In her free time, Kendell enjoys listen to music especially Taylor Swift. She is also really into reading and loves to talk about her latest reads, majority of which involve romance. She loves to bake and back home is known for her banana bread muffins, coffee cake and chocolate chip cookies.