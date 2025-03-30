Eternally grateful for Ariana Grande

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
Let us be grateful, let us be glad, Ariana Grande has blessed us with the beautiful eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days ahead and it is, I dare say, perfect. There were six new songs added including “intro (end of the world)(extended)”, “twilight zone”, “warm”, “dandelion”, “past life”, and “Hampstead”. These new editions bring the track list of eternal sunshine to 19 songs and while I personally love all of these songs, here is my personalized playlist order.
- “dandelion”: The only way to describe this song is perfect and more perfect. I love every moment from the jazz introduction to the beautiful lyrics. Ariana you have officially created one of my all time favorite songs.
- “ordinary things(feat. Nonna)”: Something about this song will always bring tears to my eyes. The song just really speaks to my soul and hearing Nonna’s words at the end. I feel like I am getting advice from my own Nana about my love life.
- “imperfect for you”: I have so so much love for this song and I don’t even know how to describe it, this song just hits every time!
- “twilight zone”: The best way to describe this song… relatable and man do I feel CALLED out. Yeah, thank you Ariana, I did not need to be called out this hard.
- “eternal sunshine”: This was the very first song that I heard from this album and I was immediately hooked. The way this song takes over my soul, especially the line “play me like Atari” with the little game noises that follow.
- “supernatural”: Talk about possession. I feel like I am being lifted off the ground everytime this song is played within 500 feet of me.
- “Hampstead”: The way this song was released two days ago and I have cried to it 15 times is a little insane but unfortunately not a lie. I love this song and I am not ashamed to admit I will probably cry later tonight when I play it again.
- “i wish i hated you”: I will be sitting and doing homework completely silent and the moment I hear this first note, I scream, everytime without failure. I always have to take a step back and just absorb the lyrics.
- “past life”: The way that each of these deluxe songs have called me out is insane. This song just scratches a perfect itch in my brain and I will be holding a special place in my heart for it.
- “warm”: I will be holding space for this song in my “reading romance novels” playlist. The way Ariana writes love songs should be studied because my goodness, this song is magical.
- “bye”: This song is one of the catchiest songs that I think Ariana has ever written. The way I will constantly catch myself singing this song out and about even if it’s been weeks since I heard it last.
- “true story”: This song always brings an energy that I didn’t know I had within myself. The boost of self-confidence that I get is unmatched.
- “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)”: While I do in fact ugly sob when I watch the music video, I unfortunately do skip this song quite often… I KNOW I’M SORRY!
- “don’t wanna break up again”: Unfortunately this song sometimes is a hit for me and other days just feels a little forgettable.
- “intro (end of the world)(extended)”: I feel like this is the best introduction to this album. It is a perfect way to summarize all of the feelings, emotions and topics that are going to get brought up within this album.
- “yes, and?”: Don’t get me wrong, I do like this song but I feel like it was so overplayed in the first few weeks after the release. I could not go anywhere without hearing this song at least twice.
- “Saturn Returns Interlude”: While I wish Ariana was the one speaking these lyrics, I will always listen to this interlude no matter what mood I am. I always feel centered with myself after hearing these words and it is a PERFECT introduction to “eternal sunshine”.
- “the boy is mine”: This is another song that I feel like was too overplayed and just doesn’t ever hit the way it did on my first listen.
- “intro(end of the world)”: I would have put this higher on the list but since the extended version has come out, it just does not hit the same way.