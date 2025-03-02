The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

While I often find it hard to sit down and read during the semester, I have managed to read a few books thus far that I cannot help but recommend to you all! Whether you need a break from your studies, or need inspiration for when the semester ends, I have a few recommendations for you based on what I have read recently!

First up, I recommend to you The Games Gods Play by Abigail Owens. When I tell you this book was one of the best I have read in a very long time, you better believe that this was one of the best books I have read in a very long time. This book had such a unique plot in which every 100 years, each Greek god chooses one mortal to compete in their games to determine who will be the next god of gods. It was like a mix of Hunger Games and Greek Mythology. It was truly a fantastic read and I wish I could go back and read it for the first time again. I will be anxiously awaiting the sequel which is scheduled to be released in September! This is a book that you really do not want to miss out on!

My second recommendation is Yours Truly by Abby Jimenez. For awhile now, I have heard all of the craze around Abby Jimenez and her books but for some reason I just never picked one up…until now. I absolutely devoured this book. I had been in a reading slump and this book cured me. Yours Truly was a splendidly written fake-dating romance that involves a woman with trust-issues due to her relationship history and a man with severe social anxiety. I could not put this book down and I absolutely loved every moment I spent reading it! If you like romance even a little, I think you will absolutely enjoy this book!

Even if the semester is getting you down, a good book is always right around the corner to help pick you up! And if you need some help picking your next read, I recommend The Games Gods Play and Yours Truly!