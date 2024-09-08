The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Purdue chapter.

Welcome back to campus Boilermakers! Whether you are new to campus and this is your first year, or you are a returning student, I have a few things you can add to your bucket list for the year to keep the academic year going strong!

Attend a football game: We have had a wild start to the season already with a win of 45-0 against Indiana State University. But this is only the start of the season. I highly recommend getting a ticket and attending one of the most energetic student sections to cheer on the Boilermakers as they compete against Notre Dame, Ohio State, and so many other teams this season!

Visit the Chauncey area: If you haven’t had a chance yet, I urge you to visit the Chauncey downtown area of Purdue! There are so many fun little shops and food places to hit up. One of the most well-known shops in the area is Von’s Shops where you can buy anything from books to clothes. If you are looking for a snack, there is anything from boba to Mad Mushroom to Mango Mango!

Pick up a pizza from Mad Mushroom: On the topic of food, if you haven’t tried the cheesestixs from Mad Mushroom, you have not had the true Boilermaker experience! Aside from the infamous cheesestix, you can get a number of specialty pizzas or even just your average cheese and pepperoni pizza!

Attend a basketball game: After last season, every person in the Midwest is dying to attend a Boilermaker Basketball game! The Purdue basketball team is truly unlike any other and the games are one of the most magical experiences you can have on campus! Mackey Arena is a visit you must make before you graduate!

Go to a campus event: For all of you introverts, I highly recommend stepping out of your comfort zone and attending a campus event. Here at Purdue, the Purdue Student Union Board plans dozens of events each semester that you can typically attend for free! Go out there and have some fun Boilermakers!

Visit the Discount Den for the Legendary ‘Den Pop’: This is another must here at Purdue. For those that don’t know, the Discount Den is a small store by Mackey Arena that sells tons of Purdue merch, snacks, drinks, and most importantly, the Den Pop! They have tons of soda machines and ‘recipes’ that other students have come up with for fun extraordinary flavors. To add on, in the past, the Discount Den has done ‘Free Pop Fridays’ so keep an eye out for their Instagram page for updates on that!

Take a ride on the Boilermaker Special: If you are on campus, you have most likely seen, or rather heard, the Boilermaker Special driving around on campus. If you don’t know, the Boilermaker Special is a small train that gives out rides on campus. Often times you have to pay to get a ride, but I think in the past there have been Free Ride Fridays. Keep an eye out for signs around campus on how you can get a ride on the Boilermaker Special!

If you can find him, take a selfie with Purdue Pete: If you go to any games on campus or big events, there is a high probability that Purdue Pete will be there. I highly recommend trying to get a selfie with him if you have the opportunity!

Attend a callout for a new club/sport/organization: Last but not least, you only have one college experience, why not make the most of it? I recommend stepping out of your comfort zone and attending a callout for something new that you haven’t done before! You never know what new passion you will discover or what new friends you will make! Don’t let your college years pass you by!

I hope you have a chance to try out some of these bucket list ideas in your time at Purdue! As always, Boiler Up, Hammer Down, Hail Purdue! Have a great year Boilermakers!