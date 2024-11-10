3 Reasons Why You Should Read the “Throne of Glass” Series

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’ve spent any time on BookTok, or have any friends that read, you know that the Throne of Glass series by Sarah J. Maas is extremely popular. It seems like everyone has read the books by now, or at least has it on their want-to-read list. I am one of the many people who have read TOG by SJM, and I am going to give you three simple reasons why I think you should read the series.

Two words: Fantasy & Romance

When I read a book, I am looking to get lost in another world. I want to feel like this other universe exists and I get to experience a snippet of it along with an amazing story. That’s exactly what Sarah J. Maas provided in the Throne of Glass series. Throughout her books, SJM builds an entire world in which your mind can place the characters. You can see the witches, the features of the faeries, the details on the wyverns. You can also imagine the narrow, cobblestone streets of the city, you can smell the lavender soap and taste the chocolate that the characters are experiencing. SJM also builds up a history for this world that you slowly learn more about and will never forget because it is explained perfectly in a digestible way. Along with all of that, the romance throughout the story is so heartbreakingly perfect. There wasn’t a relationship and a story written around it—no, the story was written, and the relationships were woven into each chapter as the characters developed on their own.

Impactful Character Development

The characters are the center of every good story, and Maas understands this—expertly. As a reader, you age with the characters, you watch them grow from reckless young adults to seasoned leaders. You become attached to each character and their individual story, including side characters. And not just the main-side characters, but the side characters that seem insignificant to the overall plot. Sarah J. Maas does not go easy on the characters she creates, but she really does understand as an author that adversity builds character. Be prepared to cry multiple times throughout this series.

TOG is inspired by GOT (Game of Thrones)

If you are a Game of Thrones fan, this series is perfect for you. Sarah J. Maas has explained that when she wrote this series, she took heavy inspiration from Game of Thrones, and it’s no secret if you pay close enough attention. There are so many similarities: a silver-haired antihero, dragon-like creatures, kings, queens, war, strategy, backstabbing, gore, romance, a medieval setting, the list goes on. Another thing this series has in common with Game of Thrones is the world-building. SJM creates a world that becomes as familiar as your hometown. Every book even includes a map if you get lost during the story. Much like Westeros, Erilea has many different parts to it, each with its own quirks and traditions. One major difference though is that TOG has things like magical powers, which results in an even more thrillingly compelling story.

Pro tip for when you read the series: There are different orders in which you can read the books. I recommend you look up the different ways and see what kind of experience you want to have. Happy reading!