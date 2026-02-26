Zara Larsson: Bringing Back Pop Music

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From a Lisa Frank dolphin inspired meme to the iconic lush life dance, Zara Larsson is bringing back pop music like nobodies business and is undoubtably a pop star.

At 28 years old, with a gradual rise to fame since winning “Talang” (a Swedish talent show), Larsson has made a comeback, which is exactly what we need going into 2026.

We all know and love “Lush Life” (2015), as well as many of her other songs, including “Symphony,” “Never Forget You” and “Ruin My Life.” We grew up with them, in fact, they might as well be the inspiration of 2016’s mustaches and frappuccinos era.

She marks her current era of ‘Eurosummer’ with her fifth studio album “Midnight Sun” and even a “Midnight Sun” tour. The vibes are glitter, waves, dolphins and boardwalk spray paint, creating a memorable experience for all who attend. She creates a space of pure fun and joy at her concerts, and a time for the girls to enjoy life.

Her fame is incredibly deserved as she serves insane vocals which undoubtedly earned her “Talang” win at just 10 years old. On the second season of “Talang,” Larsson won with the 1997 Celine Dion song “My Heart Will Go On” that was created for hit movie “Titanic.”

Larsson shows off her abilities while singing as she is lifted in the air during her song “Midnight Sun,” portraying her amazing breathing control and stamina, impressing anyone who watches.

It’s simply impossible to take your eyes off her!

Larsson is most often categorized as a Swedish singer-songwriter whose exuberant music radiates dance and electro-pop.

Her music, for me personally, is the first to put on when you just need to dance it out. As she dances around the stage, it can be expected that everyone in the crowd will dance alongside her. Her music is for the girls who want to let their hair down and live it up.

Currently, for the week of Feb. 21, Larsson is featured three times in Billboard’s Hot 100’s chart for her songs “Stateside + Zara Larsson” with PinkPantheress, “Lush Life” and “Midnight Sun.” She is also ranking at 52nd in Billboard’s Artist 100, which is her highest peak yet.

Her most recent album, “Midnight Sun,” on Spotify alone, is standing at 150 million streams, and her total Spotify streams racks up to about 61 million monthly listeners.

Like Taylor Swift, Larsson had her early music taken and was no longer in control of her own songs. After she saw Swift earn her own rights back due to encouraging fans to boycott streams of her original albums and replacing them with “Taylor’s Version” ones, Larsson followed suit and was able to buy her music back as well as launch her own record label company, Sommer House.

Sommer House gave Larsson the opportunity to be in control of her own music and find comfort in the fact that it wouldn’t be used in any public way that it shouldn’t.

Overall, without Larsson’s recent contributions, pop music may have been on a flopping trend. We really haven’t seen true pop stars in a hot second, so it’s refreshing to see them making a comeback. In the coming future, we can expect other pop stars to sprout up and for current ones to continue their fun.