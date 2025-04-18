You’ve Got This, Girl: Motivation from Women Leaders to Keep Going This Semester

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s time for the post-spring break slump. We return from a relaxing break at home or a week on the beach with friends, feeling like everything is perfect, and then get slapped with exams, papers, midterms and readings the day we return to State College.

It’s rough out here.

But with the end of Women’s History Month, it’s time to remember that women have been doing the impossible since the dawn of time. It might not always be easy, but it also certainly wasn’t easy for these groundbreaking women who paved the way for our generation.

Every time school gets to be too much, I remember the women before me who fought for my privilege to get an education and to be at a university like this one. Rebecca Ewing (the first woman to graduate from Penn State), this one’s for you.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg

“My mother told me to be a lady. And for her, that meant be your own person, be independent.” Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Ruth Bader Ginsburg is an incredible source of inspiration for women everywhere.

“Women belong in all places where decisions are being made,” she once said, which is exactly what she dedicated her career to doing.

She was an incredible lawyer who went on to become the second woman and first Jewish woman to serve on the Supreme Court. If you’re interested in seeing some of her work on the big screen, watch “On the Basis of Sex.”

My favorite quote of hers referencing the U.S. Supreme Court is, “I’m sometimes asked, ‘When will there be enough?’ and my answer is, ‘When there are nine.’ People are shocked. But there’d been nine men, and nobody’s ever raised a question about that.” She is an incredible example of someone who leads in a way that invites others to follow, something we should all strive for.

Women like RBG fought for an education and the privilege to practice law, reminding me that my education is something I get to do, not something I have to do. If there’s one person who will remind you of your power and work ethic, it’s her.

averie bishop

I’ve been following Averie Bishop since I was in high school, and I think she is such an incredible role model. I watched so many of her videos as she navigated law school, talked about her experience as an Asian American woman in Texas, competed in pageants, won Miss Texas and competed in Miss America, graduated law school then shifted career paths from law to politics as she ran for office this previous election year.

Now, she works in tech and discusses being a girl in her late 20s, exploring life and all its options.

As someone who struggles to choose between career paths and has so many interests (plus a type A personality and a fear of choosing the wrong path and falling behind), she is such an amazing person to watch. She talks a lot about burnout, the expectations placed on eldest daughters and the hustle culture’s expectation that we must constantly go above and beyond.

She does a great job reminding her fellow hardworking women to slow down and remember that the little moments matter as much as the big ones. She talks about her struggles with burnout and pushing herself to do everything perfectly, which is so relatable for women our age who can be overwhelmed by the possibilities in front of us.

katherine johnson

“Girls are capable of doing everything men are capable of doing. Sometimes they have more imagination than men.” Katherine Johnson

If you’ve ever seen the movie “Hidden Figures,” highlighting the incredible Black women who worked for NASA’s space program in the 1950s and ’60s, you already know that Katherine Johnson was an absolute powerhouse. She was a mathematician whose work was critical to the U.S.’s space flights during the space race as well as one of the first Black women to work for NASA.

She was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015 and has paved the way for so many women of color in STEM today.

Bridget Mendler

“I just remind myself that the gifts I have, I’ve been given for a reason and that every day brings new opportunities to use them.” Bridget Mendler

Do you remember Bridget Mendler, the “Good Luck, Charlie” and “Lemonade Mouth” singer/actress from our Disney Channel days? You might remember her songs “Ready or Not” and “Hurricane,” but you may not know that she has also built quite a career outside of performing since her childhood star days.

Mendler attended USC for her Bachelor’s degree in Anthropology, then made her way to MIT for a Master’s degree in Media Arts and Sciences. She’s currently working on her Ph.D. at MIT, but that’s not all.

She enrolled at Harvard Law in 2021, where she served as President of the Harvard Space Law Society and graduated with her Juris Doctor degree in 2024.

Today, she is the CEO and co-founder of Northwood Space, a satellite data start-up and a mother to a 5-year-old she fostered and adopted in 2022.

Bridget Mendler reminds me that we don’t have to put all our eggs in one basket. Women have so many skills, talents and ambitions, but we are often encouraged to throw all our energy into a few specific places (being a good mother and wife OR being a career woman, but no in between).

We are capable of so much, and it’s okay to enjoy a variety of hobbies and life experiences. If you like to travel but feel like your calling is working in a forensics lab, you can do both. If you want to be a mom, but you also want to run a company, you are capable of both.

Just look at Bridget Mendler: J.D., Ph.D. candidate, Harvard, MIT, and USC graduate, singer, actress, CEO, co-founder and mother. And she’s incredible at it all.

michelle obama

“The only limit to the height of your achievements is the reach of your dreams and your willingness to work hard for them.” Michelle Obama

There are so many incredible quotes to choose from when it comes to the absolute powerhouse that is Michelle Obama, Princeton and Harvard Law graduate and former First Lady. If you have the time, I highly encourage you to read her autobiography, “Becoming,” because it is truly amazing.

Since I couldn’t choose just one quote, I decided to hit you with a whole bunch in a row so that maybe her words will smack you in the face with inspiration. I do want to highlight that one of my absolute favorites (especially when it comes to relationships) is,

“Men who are truly role models don’t need to put down women to make themselves feel powerful,” is one of my absolute favorite quotes of hers when it comes to relationships. If a man in your life is consistently putting you down and making you feel less than, think about why.

A real, secure man would never feel the need to push you down unless he was intimidated by your potential. And you don’t need a man like that in your life.

Some other gems from our fabulous former First Lady are:

“Success is only meaningful and enjoyable if it feels like your own.”

“Women and girls can do whatever they want. There is no limit to what we as women can accomplish.”

“We need to do a better job of putting ourselves higher on our own ‘to do’ list.”

“Be passionate about something and lean to that strength.”

“No matter who you are, no matter where you come from, you are beautiful.”

“Walk away from ‘friendships’ that make you feel small and insecure, and seek out people who inspire you and support you.”

“I admit it: I am louder than the average human being and have no fear of speaking my mind. These traits don’t come from the colour of my skin but from an unwavering belief in my own intelligence.”

“Instead of letting your hardships and failures discourage or exhaust you, let them inspire you.”

Thank you, Michelle Obama, for being an endless source of wisdom and inspiration for women.

Meredith peebles

I love this TED Talk “Combatting Imposter Syndrome” from Meredith Peebles, the chief operating officer for the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation.

“Peebles graduated summa cum laude from the University of Oklahoma in 2009 with a BA in economics and a minor in international studies. While at OU, she served as Panhellenic President and was honored as a Big Woman on Campus for her service to the university community,” the TED Talk website mentioned. “She is currently pursuing her Master of Public Administration at the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa. Peebles serves on the advisory board for The Mine and the Domestic Violence Intervention Services associate board and as a trustee for the Tulsa Young Professionals Foundation. She was recognized as a 2016 Tulsa Business & Legal News Top 40 Under 40.”

She is an incredible, qualified, hardworking, beautiful woman, yet this speech is still about imposter syndrome in her career and her struggles with her appearance. Women can be amazing at what they do, gorgeous and have amazing work ethic, but as Peebles points out, we still struggle with overly criticizing ourselves and being uncomfortable with owning our accomplishments.

Perfectionism is hard to fight on our own, let alone when we factor in society’s perception of women’s minds, bodies and attitudes. The video below is only 8 minutes long, and I highly, highly encourage you to listen to the whole thing (even if it’s in 2x speed) because if you’re reading this article and you’re a woman, then you need to hear it.

There are so many strong, hardworking, amazing women out there, but there is only one key thing to remember: You are one of them.

No matter what you aspire to do, no matter how soft or loud your voice is, no matter what you look like, no matter what you do, if you are being your true, authentic self, then you are doing something extraordinary, and you are a powerful woman.

So today, get out there, take up space and accomplish something small because every little achievement stacks up to a full life of realizing your dreams. Women’s History Month may be over, but there’s always time to recognize our accomplishments and strive for greatness.

Remember these lessons during this final push of the semester, ladies.