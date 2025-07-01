Your New Favorite Nail Polish Colors

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ve done my nails every week for five years, and these are the colors I’ve repurchased.

As an avid self-manicurist, who’s collected hundreds of polish colors over the years, I credit myself to my tastes. While, more often than not, I’ll impulsively buy a color and use it once, I have come across a select few that are simply too good not to come back to. So here are my beautiful, versatile, always complemented recommendations for anyone looking to do their nails at home.

Insta-Dri – ‘In a Flash’

A pale gold shade that effortlessly coats nails with a layer of shimmer. The opaque coverage it offers is welcome, as well as lighting dependent. I typically take issue with shimmery glitter polishes due to their streaky and uneven applications, but this Insta Dri blends perfectly with itself.

My favorite part about wearing this is that it goes with gold and silver accessories, offering an understated but chic soft glamor to enhance your jewelry.

Nailtural – ‘So Hiking Hill-Areas’

A random Amazon find, I always get compliments on. It’s the perfect blue, not quite a baby blue, but something much better. This one is a need. Almost white in nature, this polish applies with an ease of full coverage in just two coats.

Sinful Colors – ‘Pink Smart’

The perfect shade of solid baby pink.

Essie – ‘Boatloads of Love’

If white is your go-to color, this shade will change your life. Somewhat shimmery in nature but by no means glittery, this cream shade offers an amazing alternative to the streaky white polish you always struggle with applying. It sits beautifully on the nail, goes with everything and is a great staple for a full-coverage look. When I can’t decide on what color to do, I turn to this. It never disappoints.

Essie – ‘First View’

If you’re looking for a more bold blue, look no further. Somewhat shimmery but not glittery, this blue offers a range through light, teal and dark blue. While it is more prominent, it somehow plays to a neutral palette, I never regret choosing this color for the week.

OPI – ‘Baby, Take a Vow’

A newer color to me, but great for when I want a pale, thick and extra glossy nail. Since it’s opaque in nature, but very natural looking, it also makes a great base for a french tip.

Essie – ‘Smokin’ Hot’

Better than a simple black, and very versatile. I love this shade for its ability to look mauve-ish, brown, purple, or grey. Since sometimes, I just want something dark, but nothing ‘emo’ looking, this shade is elevating in all the right ways: sexy, mature and powerful. Every time I apply it, I feel like I’ve grown a set of talons. The name does it justice.

Sinful Colors – ‘Pinky Glitter’

The best chunky glitter there is. This top coat is super unique and everything I’ve always looked for in a glitter bottle. It has a slight pink tint but can go on top of any color you desire. I prefer this to a shimmery top coat as it doesn’t leave streaks. If I’m doing glitter, I’m going all out. I specifically wear this when I feel like staring at something pretty all week. Slightly Y2K in nature, this top coat never fails to get compliments.