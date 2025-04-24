This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Jellycats have become hugely popular in the blink of an eye within the last year. Whether it is couples gifting them to one another or going to the Jellycat store with your best friends to find a home for one, there is a huge variety. On the unserious side of things, here is the Jellycat pertaining to the aura of your birth month to make you smile.

January – Peanut Penguin

Starting with the first month of the year, of course, we have Peanut Penguin. This cute fellow is the perfect way to capture the chillier weather of January. Just leaving the holiday season with all of the cheer but still having to deal with this harsh weather may be difficult for most, but this cuddly friend communicates the positivity that comes out of the cold weather, along with many animals that thrive in the snow.

February – Hugg McSnugg

Next up, we have my personal favorite, Hugg McSnugg. February is the month in which Valentine’s Day falls, also known as the month of love. This Jellycat perfectly communicates that by being a little devil with a heart as its face. When picturing February, you most likely associate it with the colors of red and pink. Its soft fur is perfect to gift to your significant other or cuddle up with while watching rom-coms.

March – Timmy Turtle Garden Gnome

Although it was difficult for March, I decided on Timmy Turtle Garden Gnome. Although I preferably would have chosen some type of clover to represent Saint Patrick’s Day, this Jellycat brings in some humor as we are heading towards the warmer weather. It becoming warmer out calls for garden gnomes to be broken out of their garage. This soon-to-be spring weather calls for the protection of plants, and what better method to do that than to have this silly turtle?

April – Blossom Blush Bunny Cherry

For April we have the “Blossom Blush Bunny Cherry, which is absolutely to die for. April calls for Easter, pastel colors and the true blossoming of colorful flowers and trees all around. This floral rabbit does a great job of portraying the simplicity of this spring season and brings such a peaceful vibe. This type of bunny Jellycat is also what grew the popularity of the company in the first place.

May – Amuseables Bouquet of Flowers

May is truly the prime of the spring season. The warmer weather has everyone so very excited for the beginning of summer and looking forward to school ending. The Amuseables Bouquet of Flowers Jellycat is the perfect selection for this excitement and month. The Amuseables series of Jellycats is a collection of items within a variety of categories, pretty much anything you can imagine. This Jellycat is such a good fit for May and is the ideal company for a spring picnic.

June – Amuseables Sun

Halfway there. For June, I knew the best possible option would be nothing other than the sun. Also in the Amuseables collection, this sun draws in so much excitement for the warm days ahead. The season of summer officially begins at the end of June. Meaning nonstop days to be able to lay on the beach, soak up the sun and get an unbeatable tan. Any time of the year, this Jellycat will have you craving the hot summer nights and remind you of the fun of what’s to come very soon.

July – Amuseables Boiled Egg Scuba

Now we’re talking summer. For July, I selected the Amuseables Boiled Egg Scuba. School is out, which means this is the time of year when people travel all over the world. This Amuseable is wonderfully equipped with scuba gear. Whether it is to dive into the deep oceans of faraway islands and see unique sea creatures or just relax on the beach, this boiled egg is geared up for the killer waves of July and the diving that comes along with it.

August – Amuseables Sandcastle

Cue “August” by Taylor Swift. Not only is this Amuseables Sandcastle extremely cute, but it holds such symbolism relating to summer. August is truly the last month where we fully have summer because once September hits, school is back in session. Building a sandcastle is such a fun summer activity that almost anyone would picture if they were going to the beach. However, they can so easily be swept away by waves, which represents the ending of summer being taken away by the seasons passing. Although this is depressing, have your Amuseables Sandcastle at hand to help comfort you.

September – Amuseables Sports Football

September means many things. School starting, autumn weather and football season kicking off. What better way to do that than with the Amuseables Sports Football Jellycat? Especially with this being written for the PSU chapter of Her Campus. Many would agree that football season is associated with the fall and the first weeks of school in their minds. What a nostalgic feeling that becomes even more real with this Jellycat. As a bonus, you can even practice catching it as a safer way to practice football.

October – Ricky Rain Frog Vampire

Ricky Rain Frog Vampire is such a fitting Jellycat for October in preparation for Halloween. This brings humor to all by having a chubby frog dressed up as a vampire for Halloween. Of course, October is considered spooky season, and because of this, the Jellycat brand has its own series of Halloween characters. This vampire frog is so great for just cuddling while watching a scary movie and can even provide you with costume inspiration for you and your friends.

November – Theo Turkey

Gobble gobble! Now getting deeper into the fall season, we have Theo Turkey, representing the month of November. Obviously, this turkey was chosen because of Thanksgiving. Not only that, but the hues of brown in this Jellycat are the same color as the leaves of autumn. This adorable turkey’s beanie is keeping it cozy and hinting to us that we’d better bundle up and prepare ourselves for the freezing season of winter that is coming.

December – Amuseables Hot Chocolate