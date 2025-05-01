Your 2000s Rom-Com Based on Your Zodiac Sign

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Your zodiac sign says a lot about your personality, including which iconic 2000s rom-com matches your vibe. From Elle Woods defying the odds and Andy Anderson mastering the art of sending mixed signals, keep reading to find out which nostalgic rom-com embodies your star sign

Aries – “Legally Blonde”

Elle Woods is a girl with one mission — to prove people wrong. She totally encapsulates what it means to be a fearless and ambitious Aries. Aries are natural borns, leaders and total go-getters. Aries never takes “no” for an answer, making Wood’s story in “Legally Blonde” the ultimate Aries rom-com.

Leo – “13 going on 30”

Leos are confident, charming and not at all afraid of the spotlight, just like Jenna Rink. From dreaming of being “30, flirty, and thriving” to actually living it, Jenna’s journey if full of drama and self-discovery, all things Leos thrive on. Leos also have a heart of gold underneath their outer layer of confidence, just like Rink when she realizes what truly matters in life.

Sagittarius – “The proposal”

Sagittarius are known to be free spirits. They have a love for adventure, humor and spontaneity, just like the chaotic romance between Andrew and Margaret in “The Proposal.” A fake engagement, a trip to Alaska and unexpected love are some of the many things you will experience in this hilarious rom-com that perfectly matches Sagittarius’s energy.

Taurus – “The Holiday”

Tauruses love comfort, romance and a little bit of luxury, which makes “The Holiday” their ideal rom-com. From a cozy English cottage to a dreamy California mansion, these movies scream Taurus vibes. Both Amanda and Iris go through emotional transformations where they find love and stability, two things that a Taurus deep values.

Virgo – “27 dresses”

Virgos are perfectionists, incredibly organized and always helping others, just like Jane, the woman with 27 bridesmaid dresses but no wedding of her own. Virgos can often have a difficult time putting themselves first, but when they do, they finally get the happy ending that they deserve.

Capricorn – “The Devil Wears Prada”

Capricorns are ambitious, hardworking and always striving for success, just like Andy in the competitive fashion world. Capricorns respect discipline and dedication, and Andy’s transformation from a clumsy assistant to a confident woman makes “The Devil Wears Prada” the ultimate Capricorn movie.

Gemini – “How to lose a guy in 10 days”

Geminis are playful, witty and love a challenge, Geminis thrive on banter, unpredictability and mind games, just like Andie Anderson, a journalist who turns dating into an experiment. This rom-com full of humor and romance is Gemini energy at its finest.

Libra – “10 things i hate about you”

Libras are romantic, charming and drawn to classic love stories, so “10 Things I Hate About You” is a perfect match. The enemies-to-lovers dynamic between Kat and Patrick is full of tension, grand gestures and a balance between independence and romance, which are two things a Libra craves.

Aquarius – “she’s the man”

Aquarians are rebellious and quirky and do not play by society’s rules, just like Viola who pretends to be her brother to join the boys’ soccer team. This rom-com is full of chaos, comedy and a strong female lead standing up for herself — all things that resonate with Aquarius’ rebellious nature.

Cancer – “sweet home alabama”

Cancers are sentimental, family-oriented and love a good second-chance romance, which makes “Sweet Home Alabama” their perfect match. The story of Melanie returning to her roots, reconnecting with her past and realizing where her heart truly belongs is classic Cancer energy.

Scorpio – “mr. & Mrs. smith”

Scorpios are intense, passionate and thrive on mystery and power, just like Jane and John Smith, a married couple who turn out to be rival spies. Their chemistry is off the charts, even when they hate each other, and the tension between love and betrayal is the kind of on-screen romance a Scorpio would thrive in.

Pisces – “A Cinderella Story”