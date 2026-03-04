YES. Locker Room Talk Really Is That Big Of A Deal

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At the 2026 Winter Olympics, the United States women’s hockey team did what they’ve done time and time again — they won the gold medal. They beat Canada, the powerhouse of hockey, again.

The United States men’s hockey team beat Canada as well in the gold game for the first time in 46 years.

Yet, during a congratulatory call with Donald Trump, the women’s team wasn’t celebrated — instead it became the punchline.

During the call, Trump invited the U.S. men’s team to attend the State of the Union address, even offering to send a military jet to pick them up. This was an offer the team accepted enthusiastically while cracking open more beers and wearing their medals. But then, the shift came. Trump joked that he would “have to invite the women’s team too” or “they might impeach me.”

The room laughed.

Let’s sit with that for a second.

The United States women’s national ice hockey team had just won Olympic gold for the third time, beating Canada in the final. Their excellence, discipline and performance on the ice were undeniable. In that moment, though, instead of being recognized as champions, they were reduced to a political punchline — something to begrudgingly include so there wouldn’t be backlash.

And the men’s team — who had not matched that level of success — laughed along. Some have argued that we don’t know if everyone in that room laughed, but that doesn’t excuse any of their behavior. Ultimately, no one stood up for the women’s team; whether they laughed or stood as bystanders, they’re all responsible.

Donald Trump joked about the Olympic women’s hockey team during a phone call with the USA men’s team.



After the men’s team won the gold medal against Canada on Sunday (22 February), FBI director Kash Patel joined the celebrations in their locker room, calling the president to… pic.twitter.com/IhDj8PUkk3 — The Independent (@Independent) February 23, 2026

This Is the Pattern Women Are Tired Of

Women in sports are accustomed to operating under a different standard. We are told to work harder, be sharper, win more convincingly, be grateful, be quiet and be marketable, but not too loud. Competitive, but not too confident or cocky. Win, but don’t brag.

And even when we do everything right — when we win gold — respect is still conditional.

The joke wasn’t “harmless locker room talk.” It reinforced something women athletes constantly navigate: the idea that their inclusion is political, not earned. That recognition is something granted out of obligation, not achievement.

It’s the same logic behind phrases like:

“It’s just banter.”

“It’s not that deep.”

“It’s just locker room talk.”

“Boys will be boys.”

Here’s the thing: Women’s hockey doesn’t need to be invited anywhere out of obligation. They earn their place through performance.

The United States men’s ice hockey team won gold, but the women dominated by only letting in two goals throughout seven games. Yet in the highest-profile moment following the Olympics, the men were celebrated, offered a military jet and positioned as the primary team, while the women’s victory became comedic fodder.

That disconnect is exactly why so many women are exhausted.

Excellence Isn’t Enough And That’s the Problem

For women, outperforming men is often the entry requirement for recognition. But even when we outperform, we are still fighting for equal respect, equal pay and equal visibility.

The U.S.A. women’s hockey team has historically been one of the strongest programs in the world. They’ve won multiple world championships and Olympic medals.

They have fought publicly for equitable treatment and compensation. They keep winning for a nation that refuses to fully stand behind them.

When the players laughed at the impeachment joke, it wasn’t just about political alignment. It was about what that laughter signaled: that reducing women’s achievements to a line about obligation or inconvenience was acceptable.

And it shouldn’t be.

“Locker Room Talk” Isn’t a Shield

We’ve heard this excuse before, but culture is built on the things we normalize. When we dismiss comments like this as harmless, we reinforce the idea that women’s accomplishments are secondary.

We cannot keep hiding behind “boys will be boys” when those ‘boys’ are Olympic athletes representing the country on the world stage.

Representation matters, words matter and tone matters.

And when an unidentified Team USA player audibly asked the president to “close the northern border,” embracing an isolationist stance during what was supposed to be a celebratory Olympic moment, it further blurred the line between sportsmanship and politics. The moment stopped being about athletic achievement altogether.

Meanwhile, the same players are saying their laughter wasn’t a political statement and that politics needs to “stay out of sports.”

Women Are Done Asking to Be Taken Seriously

This isn’t about being overly sensitive or emotional, it’s about a larger cultural fatigue.

Women are tired of having to outperform men to be noticed, watching their victories be overshadowed, being treated as an afterthought unless someone fears backlash, seeing their excellence minimized to a joke and not hearing anyone take responsibility.

Respect shouldn’t be something women have to negotiate after earning gold medals. It shouldn’t be conditional on whether acknowledging them feels convenient or necessary to keep up an image.

The women’s team didn’t need to be “invited” because of optics. They needed to be recognized because they were champions. And until we stop excusing dismissive language as humor, until we stop defaulting to “boys will be boys” as a defense, we’ll keep repeating this cycle.

The women showed up, they won and they represented their country at the highest level.

That should never be the punchline.