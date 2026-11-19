This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The hit television show “Yellowjackets” is releasing its long-awaited fourth and final season next month. Releasing on Nov. 20, the show will (hopefully) get the ending it deserves, and the fans will get the clarity they desire. Here is what they should expect after the release of this season’s trailer.

Premiering in November 2021, “Yellowjackets” is a television show that follows a high school girls’ soccer team after their plane crashes in the woods while on their way to their championship game. The show takes place both during their experience living in the woods and 25 years later as they deal with the heinous things that they did in order to survive.

The final season is said to be the best one yet and will wrap up all of the show’s loose ends. Although some fans are worried it is going to be an underwhelming finale, as many endings to great shows do not match up to the creative theories of its fans.

The third season centered on the girls as they argued over whether or not they should kill their soccer coach after they believed that he tried to kill them. Ultimately, they turn to eating him to survive another day. During this feast, a group of scientists stumbles upon them, resulting in the girls’ first contact with the outside world in almost two years.

This event resulted in the murder of some of the scientists and a power shift between the characters Shauna and Natalie. We see Shauna become “elected” as the new leader and gain the respect of the other girls, while Natalie finally finds a way to communicate with those who have been looking for the team via the scientists’ satellite.

Where does that leave season four? Fans are incredibly eager to see how the girls act when they end up back home, as the trailer showed bits and pieces of them sitting in their old high school following their return. In this clip, only particular characters are seen, leaving fans to believe that some of the girls are left behind in the wilderness.

The internet has also noticed that during this scene, the character Akilah is seen sitting with the other girls even though she disappeared at the end of the third season. This has confirmed that she was rescued along with everyone else, but it still leaves the audience uncertain about her fate.

The trailer also gives the audience a glimpse into what it is like for the girls to reunite with their families once they have returned. They appear to be stuck in a limbo between their old lives and having had to hunt and kill in the wilderness.

As the fans know, the characters do not seem to ever get out of this limbo, with these struggles continuing to follow them throughout their adulthood and, for several of them, to their deaths. In particular, Shauna never seems to have the ability to become “normal” again. At the end of last season, we see Shauna’s husband and daughter leave her and see her descend into even more animalistic madness.

This trailer leaves the audience with many, many questions. How were the girls rescued? How were they able to keep the murderous things they did a secret from the rest of the world and still uphold their reputations?

Will Shauna be able to rebuild her family unit? Will the women have to band together as adults one last time? Will one of them be the so-called “final girl?”

After four amazing seasons, “Yellowjackets” will finally give us the ending that we have been anticipating and will hopefully satisfy all of the fans.