Women Entering Madness

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Basketball fans have been looking forward to March every year since 1939, when the inaugural March Madness tournament took place. The tournament started with only eight competing teams. Now, 68 teams compete annually.

The women entered the madness in 1982 with their inaugural tournament consisting of 32 teams. In 2022, the tournament matched the men’s tournament with 68 teams. The tournament continues to thrive at this size.

The stage of the tournament right before the championship is titled the Final Four. There was a rise in viewership from the 2024 Final Four to the 2025 Final Four. In 2025, there were 13.8 million viewers, reflecting an 114% year-over-year growth.

A big reason for this growth is not only the media coverage, but also the players’ talent and ability to entertain.

Selection Sunday was March 15, with the First Four following on March 18 and 19. The first round of the main bracket will take place on March 20 and 21. With the tournament coming underway, you may be wondering who should be on your radar this March Madness.

According to the mid-season standings, here are the ten players you should be looking out for this March:

Sarah Strong Strong is a sophomore at UConn. She is a 6-foot-2 forward. She averages 18.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game and shoots 60.8% from the field goal. Madison Booker The Texas junior stands at 6-foot-1. The forward averages 19.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. Mikayla Blakes Blakes is a sophomore guard at Vanderbilt. She stands at 5-foot-8. She averages 24.9 points per game, 4.3 assists per game and 3.6 steals per game. Azzi Fudd Fudd is a senior at UConn. She is a 5-foot-11 guard. She averages 17.6 points and 2.5 rebounds per game, completing an average of 2.9 assists per game. Olivia Miles Miles is in her senior season at TCU. The 5-foot-10 guard averages 19.2 points per game, 7.2 rebounds per game and 7.3 assists per game. Lauren Betts Betts plays for the UCLA Bruins. The 6-foot-7 senior plays center. She averages 16.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game. Hannah Hidalgo Hidalgo is in her junior year at Notre Dame. She is a 5-foot-6 guard. Hidalgo averages 25.1 points, 5.5 assists and 5.9 steals per game. Audi Cooks Cooks is an Iowa State center who stands at 6-foot-3. Cooks is currently a junior averaging 27.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game and she is 68.8% from the field goal. Joyce Edwards Edwards is a sophomore at South Carolina. She is a 6-foot-3 forward. She averages 20.7 points per game, 6.3 rebounds per game and is 60.6% from the field goal. Rori Harmon Harmon is a 5-foot-6 senior guard at Texas. She averages 8.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game.

Viewers can watch the games on all ESPN networks, Hulu, YouTube TV, Sling TV and Fubo.

A fun way fans have found themselves in the madness is by creating a bracket of their own. They print out blank bracket templates that one can find on Google and fill them in with their predictions. Some place bets within their family or friend group, while others just follow along silently, growing prouder the longer their bracket stays alive.

If you do decide to create a bracket, use this article to help you with your predictions. Lastly, enjoy the madness; it only happens every March.