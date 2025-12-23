Winter Activities to Get Into the Holiday Spirit

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Thanksgiving is over, which means that it’s time for the holiday season and in turn, the winter weather. I always love finding new experiences and projects to do with my friends and family when the season comes around. With that being said, here are some of my most anticipated winter activities for this holiday season.

Ice Skating

This is the staple experience for everyone to enjoy each winter. When I think of a fun activity for the cold weather, I immediately think of going ice skating. What better way to spend your day than gliding around on the ice and trying not to fall? On a serious note, ice skating is something that can be a really fun experience to share with friends and family. It’s always super funny to watch your loved ones struggle to maintain their balance. This makes it an extra hilarious moment that you can look back on with your friends and family. Ice skating is also a super adorable date idea for you and your significant other. It is super romantic and can also be a really great place to get cute and aesthetic Instagram pictures.

Binge-Watching

There is nothing that I love more than binge-watching a new TV show or movie series when it is cold outside. The feeling of being wrapped up in a warm blanket and relaxing during the winter is unmatched. It’s an especially fun activity when you watch something with your friends or family that none of you have seen before. A television show that I would recommend bingeing this season is definitely “Dash and Lily” on Netflix. It is the cutest Christmas romantic comedy show and I rewatch it every year around this time. I also love to rewatch certain episodes of shows that I have already seen that are particularly winter or holiday related. From a movie standpoint, I would recommend the “Harry Potter” series, as it perfectly encapsulates winter and the holidays. The movies are also really long, so they are great if you have a lot of time on your hands.

Drive Around and Look at Christmas Lights

This is one of my absolute favorite activities to do with my family. During the pandemic, my mom and I would drive around and look at new houses that we had never seen before and it was the best during the holiday season. It is a great way to spend time with your loved ones and to share an unforgettable tradition with them. Decorating for the holidays is my favorite aspect of this season, as it allows me to bond with my family and appreciate all of the beautiful decor. That’s what makes driving around and looking at the Christmas lights so entertaining. I get to see the amazing lights and talk about my favorites with my family. It is also interesting to see all of the decorations that people have out and the ways in which they arranged them. It really allows me to see the different levels of creativity that each family possesses and what they want to present to onlookers.

Crafts

Crafting is the perfect indoor activity for when it’s chilly outside and you need something to do. It is a great way to create something cute and aesthetic that you could hang around your house or just to put on display somewhere. I always look at Pinterest if I need inspiration for my crafting. A winter craft I would recommend is definitely making paper snowflakes. I remember loving this activity in elementary school, and even though it is super easy, it is still really fun. It is a great craft for when you are feeling bored and want some cute fake snowflakes to put around your room. Another fun winter craft is making your own Christmas ornaments. I love buying plain ornaments at Michael’s and painting them or crafting a poorly made one, similarly to when I was little. What matters is that it is always a super fun activity and gives me a new opportunity to be creative.

Bake