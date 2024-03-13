Will Lana Del Rey Ever Win a Grammy?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Lana Del Rey stepped onto the Grammys red carpet Feb. 4 in a black floral dress looking to take home her first Grammy award after racking up five nominations this year.

Her album “Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Boulevard” was nominated for album of the year, best alternative music album, song of the year for A&W and performance and best pop duo/group performance for “Candy Necklace” ft. Jon Batiste.

This year’s Grammy awards raised her nominations to 11, but she has yet to take home a single award.

She has received nominations for albums “Norman F*cking Rockwell,” “Lust For life” and “Paradise” as well as for her song “Young and Beautiful” and her feature on The Weeknd’s “Beauty Behind the Madness” album.

Del Rey has been a staple in the music industry for over a decade proving with each album that she ranks among the best.

Her greatness has been recognized by nearly everyone but the Academy. Even winners of the awards she has been snubbed of have credited her as their inspiration.

While accepting an award at this year’s Grammys, Taylor Swift took the time to acknowledge Del Rey’s music and influence.

“I do want to talk about something because Lana Del Rey put out a new album, and it’s called ‘Did You Know There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.’ And, guys, it’s so good. You probably already know that, but it’s just extraordinary. I just think she’s the best that we have. And so, I think we need to make it a priority as a group to stream, buy, support this album and this artist,” said Swift.

When asked about five albums that shaped her music taste, Billie Eilish who won album of the year over Del Rey in 2019 mentioned Del Rey as one of her top artists.

“’Born to Die’ by my girl Lana. I feel like that album changed music — and especially changed music for girls and the potential of what is possible,” said Eilish on an episode of Dua Lipa’s podcast “At Your Service.”

It is evident that Del Rey’s music makes an impact and impression on those even at the top of the industry, but for some reason does not get the votes from the Academy.

Many fans speculate that she has been blacklisted by the academy after a blind item went viral on TikTok of an alleged Grammy voter saying that he would never vote for her after a performance on SNL in 2012.

“I haven’t taken Lana Del Rey seriously as an artist since her infamous SNL performance and never will,” said the alleged academy voter.

However, it is all alleged and has not been confirmed.

Del Rey has announced that she will be releasing a new album in a new genre this upcoming year. She will be shifting to a country vibe with her album titled, “Lasso,” she announced at the Billboard and NMPA Songwriter Awards on Jan. 31.

With a new genre and the support of other top artists, hopefully, she will be able to finally take home a Grammy after years of dedication and success in the industry.