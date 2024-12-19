‘Wicked’ Movie Review: Does it Hold Up to the Musical?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

This article contains spoilers for “Wicked.”

If you haven’t already seen “Wicked,” I recommend heading straight to your nearest AMC theater, you will not regret it.

The soundtrack has already overtaken social media by storm and it is hard to go on TikTok or Instagram without seeing clips from the movie or funny commentary posted by fans.

Few movies become such a global phenomenon like this (some examples being “Barbie” or any Marvel movie) and usually, it is because it holds meaning for people in a bigger way.

This film is not only amazing because of its story and music, but it has also been hugely impactful for longtime fans of theatre who have not had a Broadway show adapted with this much care and appreciation.

“Wicked” stars the incredible Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, a young girl born with green skin and unique powers who is struggling to find her place in the world. At school, she encounters Glinda, played by Ariana Grande, and the two begin a rivalry turned friendship as Elphaba yearns to prove herself.

Michelle Yeoh plays the deceiving Madame Morrible, Jeff Goldblum is the Wonderful Wizard of Oz and Jonathan Bailey is swoon-worthy as Prince Fiyero. The cast is star-studded not only with fame but talent.

Brought to us by Director Jon Chu and an entire team of artists, “Wicked” does a spectacular job of making us fall in love with the characters and the world of Oz itself.

From the choreography to the costume design, every little detail was thoughtful and helped the audience envision themselves in Oz. As a fan of the infamous musical, everything came to life exactly how I imagined it on screen.

According to Chu, most of the set design was practical, making landscapes such as the Emerald City and Shiz University feel all the more real.

The use of CGI was also done well to enhance scenes such as the flying monkeys, Glinda’s bubble and every use of magic.

Another important detail I learned about the filmmaking of this movie was that most, if not all of the singing was done live on set versus using pre-recorded tracks. This helped capture the raw emotion in the actors’ voices as they were singing during a scene.

While this might seem like a small detail, it made all the difference in this movie.

For those who are new to “Wicked,” this movie does an amazing job of engaging a brand-new audience who does not have any attachment to these characters.

The film also hits all the marks of the Broadway musical and fans of musical theater everywhere will be pleased to see how it pays homage to the original, while also bringing a fresh take to the screen. There is even a surprise cameo from Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth (the original Broadway Elphaba and Glinda) during “One Short Day.”

In my opinion, Erivo and Grande gave the “standout” performances of this film.

Erivo’s acting was emotional and powerful, specifically during the ending sequence and “Defying Gravity.” Grande did an outstanding job of separating her pop-star image from the character and her love of the musical clearly showed as she truly became Glinda the Good.

Not to mention, the vocals were absolutely incredible, especially when the two actresses sang together. It was pure magic.

So, did the “Wicked” movie hold its own against the original Broadway show? My short answer is: yes.