The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

If you’ve been online in the past month, you may have noticed a surge of TikToks and Instagram posts about “Babygirl,” a steamy film directed by Halina Reijn.

Described as an “erotic thriller,” Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson deliver striking performances that stand out both in theaters and on the internet. The film follows Romy, played by Kidman, a mother and uptight CEO who is unsatisfied with her marriage to her husband, especially in the bedroom. During a new program at work, she meets Samuel (Harris Dickinson), a very handsome young intern who catches her attention — and the two start an affair.

During their initial interaction, Samuel explicitly tells Romy that he thinks she likes being told what to do — which shocks her to her core for two reasons. First, because the power dynamic she is used to has been flipped on its head — and second, because it is true.

In no time, Romy becomes completely enamored with Samuel and addicted to the sexual games they play. From then on, Romy continues to forgo her responsibilities as a boss and wife for pleasure. She knows it’s wrong but continues to do it because perhaps it is the only thing making her feel alive.

Can we fault women for choosing what they want after constantly catering to the needs of others?

This film does an amazing job of putting the female gaze on sex and pleasure, especially when it is so rare to see explicitly on screen these days. The media does not shy away from men’s sexual exploits, but for some reason — women being “sexual” is shielded.

Romy feels liberated by this newfound experience because she has never been able to express that side of her that she is “ashamed of,” with anyone else. In my opinion, that is why this movie has received so much love from women everywhere.

In one scene, Samuel dances around the hotel room for Romy as “Father Figure” by George Michael plays in the background. The movements are slow and sensual but slightly romantic as he sways in sync with the music.

The song choice is also pivotal in this scene and has gone completely viral all over the internet. In the song, Michael is telling his lover that he will be the “teacher” in the relationship and lead the way. In the scene, Samuel is conveying this to Romy. Even though she is older and his superior, she gets to feel young and out of control.

There are so many great moments in this film, but another one that stands out to me is the scene where Samuel dances for Romy in their hotel room. The movements are very slow and sensual but also passionate and romantic. Samuel takes Romy to take off her dress, telling her she’s beautiful.

Through tears, Romy reluctantly removes her dress while saying, “No I’m not.” The rawness and vulnerability of this scene are so moving and relatable to so many women everywhere. The way Samuel handles this display of emotions is also so soft and caring — showing that their “sexual” relationship is powerful and nothing to be ashamed of.

I think this movie does a fantastic job of using the female gaze to show what women want, not what men think women want. Pleasure and sex aren’t something to cover up or hide, and they should be embraced. So the next time you are scrolling and see a “Babygirl” edit on TikTok, think of watching the entire film instead!