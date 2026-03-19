Why Students Should Embrace The “Analog Lifestyle” In 2026

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Phones buzz with notifications. TikTok floods endless videos. Algorithms learn what you like, showing you more of what attracts your attention. For many students, the digital world never stops.

That is why a recent trend of a new (old) movement is more important than ever: the analog lifestyle. A conscious shift toward offline time that prioritizes real‑world experiences over screen time.

What Is the Analog Lifestyle?

The analog lifestyle goes beyond going off the grid entirely. The movement is about creating space for experiences that don’t rely on apps or constant scrolling.

Paper journals instead of note apps. Vinyls records instead of music from your phone. Going to the movie theatres instead of streaming. Analog lifestyle is a return to living life away from our screens.

This trend has become so widespread that many creators and influencers are calling 2026 “the year of analog.”

Social media personalities have been sharing how they’ve embraced offline practices. On platforms like TikTok and Instagram, the hashtag #analog has attracted tens of thousands of posts.

One content creator, Sierra “Siece” Campbell, helped popularize the idea of an “analog bag” which is a simple tote with tools that you can reach for instead of your phone.

Ways Students Can Join the Analog Movement

1. Analog Bag

Fill any kind of bag — purse, backpack, tote etc., with a coloring book, magazine/newspaper, puzzle book, anything that does not require technology. When you usually scroll during breaks, reach for one of these instead.

2. Journal with Pen and Paper

Switch from typing notes in an app to writing by hand. Research suggests that writing by hand boosts focus and helps process emotions more deeply than typing. Many students find this slower pace more reflective.

3. Take Up a Hands‑On Hobby

Try analog hobbies like knitting, scrapbooking, yoga or even cooking on your own — no recipe needed. Not only are these relaxing, but they create memories you can look back on, something social platforms rarely give us.

Why Should you join the trend?

It might seem ironic that a social trend toward analog living originated online, but the main idea is that living your life digitally leads to nothing good.

Multiple studies link heavy social media use with negative outcomes for mental well‑being. For example:

According to the Discover Public Health, replacing face-to-face connections with online interactions is associated with increased anxiety, burnout and stress.

Other studies from the platform have found that taking a break from social platforms for even a short period can improve mood and reduce depressive symptoms.

These patterns explain why many students who grew up in a digital world are should look for ways to reduce the mental impact of technology.

What Students Are Noticing

Many influencers who have taken part of analog habits report subtle but meaningful changes: calmer mornings and more focused study sessions. Some find that making even small changes like journaling before bed or listening to a record while cooking helps them feel less reliant on digital distraction.

Of course, analog living doesn’t mean abandoning useful digital tools when needed, but for students juggling academic pressure and social expectations, creating intentional boundaries can offer a reset on how we experience everyday life.