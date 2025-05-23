The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Although nonfiction books have many benefits and are a very valuable avenue of literature, studies show that lately they are often overlooked, with a two percent decrease in nonfiction sales and a forty-five percent increase in fiction sales since 2019.

This is partly due to the popularity of BookTok as well as the recent rise in adult romance authors such as Colleen Hoover. Nonetheless, no matter how favored fiction books are, nonfiction books are just as important and can be very beneficial.

In fact, reading nonfiction books can improve one’s reading comprehension and vocabulary, as well as help one to develop critical thinking skills.

Reading nonfiction can also make you more informed in general than you once were. It’s always nice to have some new knowledge up your sleeve to impress your friends with. Many people choose not to read nonfiction because they think it will simply not be as exciting as fiction books, but that is not the case.

There are a plethora of nonfiction books that contain the most intriguing stories, such as “The Jungle” by Upton Sinclair. It may have been written in 1906, but it still captivates (and disgusts) readers to this day.

“The Jungle” describes the corruption and harmful practices taking place in the meat-packing industry during the early 20th century. Although “The Jungle” will certainly have you in awe, it may not be for those with weaker stomachs, as the details are quite gruesome.

Nonfiction books aren’t just about revealing hidden truths, though. Nonfiction books contain so many different genres that it’s guaranteed you’ll find at least one book that you’re interested in. Nonfiction includes self-help books, cookbooks, true crime novels, memoirs, biographies, philosophy, journalism and travel writing.

This variety of genres is so widespread that it can truly cater to any of your interests. For example, if you’re planning a trip abroad to Europe, you may be interested in reading a travel book about all the must-see locations, such as Rick Steves’ “Best of Europe.”

If you are planning to host a friendsgiving dinner, “The Friendsgiving Cookbook” by Taylor Vance may be for you. Nonfiction books can teach you so much and expose you to all different ways of life.

Two of my favorite nonfiction books that will excite you and keep you on the edge of your seat are Truman Capote’s “In Cold Blood” (a crime novel detailing the murder of a family in rural Kansas during the 1960s) and “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (a memoir by the star actress from iCarly who dealt with an overbearing mother, addiction and eating disorders).

Suffice it to say, reading nonfiction will open up an entirely new world to you and help you uncover information you never would have known otherwise. Reading nonfiction may even win you some brownie points and impressed stares if you end up being able to answer a Jeopardy question correctly due to something you’ve read.

Overall, nonfiction books serve to educate as well as entertain. Although they may not be everyone’s first choice, there truly is at least one nonfiction book out there that will fit everyone’s individual interests.