Who to Look Out for at THON

With 46 hours spent dancing and standing till you dropped, all for the kids, you’re bound to run into a few people.

When doing laps in the stadium, maybe you’ll come across a few girls you’ve seen going out or maybe some kids from your classes.

And then there’s the people you do not want to see. The people who make you regret trekking in the cold after a night out, or the ones you ghosted on one fateful night.

With 46 hours spent in the BJC, it’s inevitable to run into the people you don’t want to see. As a warning for those who missed out on THON this year, or can sympathize with seeing their opps dressed in Greek letters and multi-colored committee shirts, these are the groups that snuck up behind me.

Frat Bros Photo by Sophie Yadzinski At THON, all Greek organizations are piled into the BJC like a pack of sardines — seriously, there’s barely any wiggle room. And with that comes all of the pumped up frat bros. Switching their wife beaters and jeans for sweatshirts and pajama pants, these boys are putting their all into supporting their dancers. And yes, even the poor pledges who take on the challenge of holding up their org’s letters — I see and recognize you, you strong young men. But when these dutiful men need a break from the stands, they’re heading straight to the hall to loiter. It’s already hard enough to navigate through the thick crowd of supporters, but to simultaneously keep your head down and watch where you’re going is a difficult task. No one would blame you if you kept your head high, weaving through the crowd. I wasn’t blaming myself, for one, until I made eye contact with too many “thou-shall-not-be-named.” Like a deer in headlights, wide eyed looks were pinned on me. And like any sane person, I feld. Makeup-less with bleary, tired eyes, I hoped and prayed none of these frat bros would recognize me from when I was screaming “Take It Off” by Fischer the weekend before. Committee Members Photo by Sophie Yadzinski These people. Will be. Everywhere. And I’m telling you — everywhere. These awesome people are running the whole show. They’re helping the dancers, guiding the guests and checking them in—the whole shebang. They’re also the ones you will run into the most. Going to the bathroom? Boom. They’re right outside checking people in for Gate A. Heading into the arena to stand and watch? Bam. They are the ones in the opening funneling people in. No matter where you go, best believe they’re gonna be right there. Not to mention, there are packs of them. Red, blue, yellow, purple. Every color of the rainbow, they’re there. So, if you know your opps are involved in committees, like me, walk with haste and keep your head down. And if they come up to you, asking how you’ve been since that party during Halloweekend, evade, deflect and flee. Randos THON/Vimeo Along with the fraternity brethren and THON committee members doing their bi-hourly walks, come the random attendees. Everyone, whether you’re involved with THON or not, comes to the BJC for Pep Rally or Final Four. If you think you’re safe from the hot guy in your bio class that snaps you at night but ignores you during the day, I have some bad news to tell you. Everyone comes to THON to support and socialize, so when I was doing laps there were too many people I did not want to see. I thought I was safe from the people praying for my downfall, but not even the biggest Evil Eye charm could keep them away. I came to support the kids, but left with too many close encounters to count.

For those who choose to THON next year, I just have one lesson for you: expect to see people you don’t want to see there, and if you do, carry yourself with more grace than I did.