The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Happy February, Her Campus at PSU! We are now at the end of February, the best month for the girls. Filled with Valentine’s Day, Super Bowl and other exciting events, this month is absolutely the most girly and lovey-dovey month.

Starting off with the holiday that most people think of as we begin February: Valentine’s Day. Stores begin to fill their shelves up with chocolate, teddy bears, sweets and candy hearts.

The days leading up to this holiday, especially Feb. 13, are simply pure bliss and just so heartwarming seeing dozens of people in each store lined up with a bouquet of flowers, eager to bring it back to their loved one and see their reaction. The colors of red and pink radiate through every store and around each corner.

Even if you don’t have a Valentine, Galentine’s Days with your girl group have become extremely popular recently. Simply gathering together with your friends, ordering food and binge watching a variety of rom coms is such an entertaining thing to do any time of the year.

Next up, we have the Super Bowl. Although many boys get hyped for this day watching their favorite (or least favorite) sports teams play in the final matchup of the season and see if their parlay hit, who says this day can’t be for the girls, too?

Trying out a new buffalo chicken dip recipe or dressing up in a cute game-day fit is absolutely a must for this day. And let’s not forget that us girls will be watching the Super Bowl, too. Whether it is to support our favorite team, watch the creativity of commercials or even to see what celebrities have made an appearance at the game.

The Grammys also air every February, in which we are able to see our favorite pop stars and lyricists receive the recognition they deserve from the music industry and their fans. It provides so many new artists with the opportunity to be heard by others and for existing artists to make a comeback and show off their outfits on the red carpet.

Let’s not forget Groundhog Day, which always falls on Feb. 2. This day is said to “decide” if we will have another six months of winter. Fingers crossed for the groundhog to not see its shadow because that means that spring will be coming early. In other words, flowers blooming, warmer weather and pastel colors make a comeback.

Although February has 28 days (and sometimes 29), this is not always such a horrible thing. Think about it as another month down. This allows you to feel extremely productive. This month is the perfect time for a transition between the dark winter days of January into the month of March when the season of spring officially begins.

Unfortunately, February does go by extremely fast, considering its length and title as the shortest month. This provides us with something so great to savor and look forward to each year. So don’t forget to tell someone you love them or simply walk around and compliment another random person.

Take in how genuinely joyful of a feeling this time of year gives us in our hearts, and hold onto that. No one is saying that you can’t do this any other month, but simply existing in the month of February will undeniably put a smile on your face with the love that surrounds you and is in the air.