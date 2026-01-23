Why Everyone Should Watch ‘Frankenstein’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Guillermo del Toro’s film adaptation of “Frankenstein” came out on Netflix in late October and has everyone hooked. The film is based on Mary Shelley’s 1818 book. Shelley was only 18 when she wrote the novel, creating a story that portrays the many shades of the human condition.

The story grapples with themes of isolation, love and humanity. We start with the scientist, Frankenstein, attempting to bring forth life from the dead. He assembles a body and from it brings to life a soul, which is referred to as The Creature.

When The Creature is first introduced, he has very limited speech and lacks understanding of the world. We quickly watch Frankenstein become angered and frustrated with his creation. He deems him stupid and attempts to characterize him as a monster, disregarding the humanity and emotion that The Creature possesses.

This is when Lady Elizabeth comes in, whom Frankenstein has confessed to having feelings for. Lady Elizabeth takes the time to speak and interact with the Creature; her empathy is able to reach through and see humanity past his unfamiliar appearance and inexperience in the world.

Through the film, we watch The Creature become abandoned by Frankenstein and forced to navigate the world on his own. Even though he is met with violence and fear from the world, he clings to the moments of kindness and connection. We are introduced to a character who feels deeply and empathetically towards a world that has only been cruel to him.

As the movie goes on, Frankenstein makes rageful decisions that are fueled by jealousy and a broken ego. In the end, it is proven that Frankenstein is the real monster who abandoned the soul he created, while The Creature is a test to humanity as he grants Frankenstein forgiveness.

The Creature who is lonely and cast out still holds on to hope as he navigates the world. The film also depicts the need for identity, as we watch the Creature try to understand where he came from. We all have that innate desire to understand our past and how it has shaped us into the person we are today.

The film touches on so many human experiences. We go on a journey with The Creature as he searches for belonging and acceptance. He longs for connection to this world and to people. The brief moments of connection he shares with people bring a lightness and hope to the film.

The internet went crazy for the delivery of The Creature and the empathy and pureness that he emulates. Many people drew the conclusion that women are not seeking attractiveness but rather a kind heart.

It is such an interesting conversation to be having now with the rise of dating apps and social media. We are becoming more and more accustomed to judging people simply on their looks before even getting to know them. I think the conversation surrounding the empathy The Creature displays as a driving factor of his attractiveness is incredibly relevant in today’s world.