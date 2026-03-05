Why Everyone Feels Lost During Freshman Year

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you feel lost during your freshman year, I need you to hear this: you are not the only one.

College is sold to us as this perfect, aesthetic and life-changing era. You move in, you instantly find your best friends, you balance classes effortlessly, you join five clubs and somehow still have time for cute coffee runs downtown. But the reality? It’s a lot messier than that.

Freshman year feels confusing because everything is new all at once.

You’re in a new place.

You’re around new people.

You’re taking harder classes.

You’re figuring out who you are without your hometown version of yourself.

That’s overwhelming — even if no one admits it.

Everyone Looks Like They Have It Together (But They Don’t)

The hardest part about freshman year is thinking you’re the only one struggling. You walk across campus, and everyone you see looks confident.

People already seem to have friend groups. Some are posting football games, dorm parties, THON meetings and club events like they’ve been here forever.

But what you don’t see is the homesickness at night, the awkward dining hall silences or the “I don’t know if I chose the right major” spiral. Or even the quiet Google searches of “how to make friends in college.”

Most freshmen are just better at pretending than you think.

Your Identity Is Shifting

Freshman year is the first time many of us are fully independent. You’re making your own schedule, choosing who you spend time with, deciding what kind of person you want to be. That freedom is exciting — but it’s also scary.

In high school, you had a clear role. Maybe you were the smart one, the athlete, the outgoing one or the quiet one. In college, you start over. That blank slate can feel empowering… or it can feel disorienting.

It’s normal to question yourself during that transition.

You’re Building a Life From Scratch

Friendships take time. Confidence takes time. Finding your “thing” takes time.

You don’t arrive on campus fully formed — you grow into yourself here.

The first semester, especially, can feel like trial and error. You might join a club and realize it’s not for you. You might drift from people you thought would be your forever friends. You might change your major.

None of that means you’re failing by any means.

It just means you’re adjusting.

Growth Doesn’t Always Feel Good

We romanticize growth, but at the end of the day, growth is uncomfortable. Feeling lost is often a sign that you’re expanding. You’re out of your comfort zone, learning how to navigate things on your own.

That discomfort doesn’t mean something is wrong. It just means that something is changing.

And change is the whole point of college.

If freshman year feels confusing, lonely or uncertain right now, that doesn’t mean you’re doing college wrong. It means you’re human.

You’re not behind.

You’re not failing.

You’re just in the middle of becoming.

And that’s exactly where you’re supposed to be your freshman year.