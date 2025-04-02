The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

By now, if you haven’t heard about the Apple TV+ original show “Severance,” you are probably living under a rock. With season two currently streaming, it is important for everyone who has not yet seen the show to now tune in.

I hopped on the “Severance” bandwagon recently when everyone was talking about season two and how amazing it was. I had heard about the show when it premiered in 2022, but I never gave it much thought because I was rewatching “The Office” for the fifth time. When season two came out this year, I could no longer ignore it, mostly because it was filling up my feed on both Instagram and TikTok.

I will admit that the beginning of season one started out slow for me, and I even questioned everyone’s obsession with it. I thought that the entire show was just going to be about Mark S. and his work life. As I kept watching, I realized that this show was full of plot twists, deeper meanings, metaphors and cliffhangers. I was obsessed.

Adam Scott does an amazing job portraying Mark, the boring office worker who decided to undergo the severance procedure.

From just the first and second episodes, I adored Helly and Dylan, two of Mark’s coworkers. Dylan brings lots of humor to the show and Helly is the rebellious female character in a room of all men, and who doesn’t love that?

The basis of the show, if you don’t already know, surrounds the company Lumon. Lumon is one of the first companies to create and use the severance procedure.

This procedure allows people to essentially have two versions of themselves: their work self and their home self, or their “innie” and “outie” as they say in the show. Season one is all about the workers of Lumon’s severance floor and their growing suspicions about the company they work for and what is really going on.

I finished season one of this show in only a matter of days, mainly because it was eight episodes but also because it was so intriguing. Luckily for me, when I finished season one, season two was already streaming, so I didn’t have to wait three years like the show’s original viewers. Season two has been just as good as the first, if not better. We learn so much more information about the characters and their past lives prior to working at Lumon as a severed employee.

If you have seen the beloved “Parks and Recreation,” then you know Scott. He does an amazing job in “Severance” as a completely different character than he played in prior roles.

This series allows Scott to show just how versatile of an actor he is. I see many awards coming towards Scott following this season, as well as the rest of the amazing and talented cast.

If you have an Apple TV+ subscription, use it to watch this show before anything else, and if you don’t have an account, ask a friend to use theirs because this is not a show you want to miss out on!