For those of you who you don’t know who Alex Consani is, she is an amazing American supermodel. She is the first transgender model to claim the title of Model of the Year, which she won in 2024. On top of that, she is only 21, which is remarkable in the modeling industry.

Consani has a huge social media following, which is actually very deserving, in my opinion. Although she is one of the most famous models in the world, she posts funny and relatable content, which people like me, love to see.

Consani began modeling in 2015 when she was only 12. The first agency she worked with as a model was Slay Model Management. This specific agency was made up of all transgender models and at the time, Consani was the youngest transgender model in the world.

She then signed with the very famous IMG Models in 2019. From then on, her career took off. She moved to New York City to pursue her career.

On top of modeling, Consani started her platform on TikTok in 2020, where she posted funny Gen Z trends under the name @captincroook. This made her following much bigger.

In 2021 Consani began studying at Pace University. It is not very common for an already famous supermodel to go to college and get a degree, but she did.

“Vogue” named Consani one of the standout models of Spring/Summer 2023. On Oct. 15, 2024, Consani, alongside Valentina Sampaio, were the first transgender models to walk in a Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Also in 2024, Consani was featured in Charli XCX’s “360” music video.

By 2024, she had over three million followers on the app and as of April 2025 she has over five million followers. Something that was never shown before in the modeling industry is humor, and Consani brings that side of herself to her online presence.

The most famous supermodels, such as Kendall Jenner, Bella and Gigi Hadid, post about their shows, shoots, fashion and their paid brand deals. On the other side of the industry, Consani is posting funny videos on her platforms, which many people prefer.

Most important of all is Consani’s journey through transitioning and becoming a woman. Consani knew from the time that she was 4 who she wanted to be.

She went through hormone replacement procedures during her early teen years and became the world’s first transgender supermodel to win Model of the Year in 2024. This achievement opens the door for so many people in the world, supermodels or not. Consani’s huge following and amazing achievements shed a positive light on the transgender community.

If you haven’t heard of Consani or haven’t taken a look at her social media platforms, do it, you won’t regret it. She is one of the most likable celebrities on social media and every time I see a post from her I know it is going to be entertaining. Unproblematic and relatable, Consani is one of the most impressive supermodels of all time, and there are so many reasons why she is so iconic.